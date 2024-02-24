"'Bazball' is a media frenzy; that is for them" - Joe Root

England's ace batter Joe Root has said that the team are not concerned by the term 'Bazball', adding that it's solely for the media. However, the 33-year-old reckons their aggressive approach is misconstrued in many ways.

The term 'Bazball' emerged during the English summer of 2022 to denote Root and Co.'s aggressive approach to Test cricket. However, the likes of Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum have expressed dislike for the term on multiple occasions.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Root said that arrogance is not what their approach is about and that it's all about maximising an individual's abilities.

"'Bazball' is a media frenzy. That is for them. At times, it is misconstrued and has been seen to be an arrogant way to look at the game. That is not how we want to do things. We want to be smart, and we want to keep looking at how far we can take the ability within our dressing room.

"Look at our top order two years ago. Look at the amount of times we were 20-2. Look at how frequently we're now 50 or more for none."

Following the 434-run loss to India in Rajkot, England's approach came under plenty of scrutiny. Root's reverse scoop in the first innings in Rajkot when the game was at a crucial stage attracted criticism, as the tourists collapsed and endured a heavy defeat.

"100% been a mindset shift" - Joe Root

Joe Root of England

The former captain credited McCullum and Stokes for triggering a mindset change according to the match scenario:

"It has 100% been a mindset shift that has got the best out of players that have been in and around this team for more than the time Baz and Stokesy have been involved as coach and captain.

"It's not just 'oh, I fancy it', a careless un-thought-out decision in a split second. You're looking at how it's going to really affect the scenario of the game."

The Yorkshire batter redeemed himself in Ranchi by playing an unbeaten century to propel England to a competitive total.

