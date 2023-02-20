"Bazball doesn't really have a good ring to it, does it?” - Ben Stokes unimpressed by the term

England Test captain Ben Stokes condemned the word 'Bazball' and stated that it's just 'English Test cricket'. The seam-bowling all-rounder reflected that the term keeps popping up despite suggesting people should stop using it.

The term 'Bazball' was coined after their Test coach Brendon McCullum, referring to an aggressive form of cricket in the red-ball format that England have adopted since the former Kiwi captain took charge. However, McCullum himself has stated multiple times that he hates the term.

After England's 267-run victory over New Zealand on Day Four of the first Test, Stokes said, as quoted by Stuff.co.nz:

"Not ‘Bazball’, please. Not ‘Benball' either. Just test cricket. English test cricket, sorry. I thought me and Baz had said it enough just to let people die it off, but it just keeps on popping back up. Although Rooty has stuck like a little badge on Baz's bag saying 'Bazball' on it. Not sure if he's picked that up yet, but he'll hate that. Bazball doesn't really have a good ring to it, does it?”

England wrapped up a 267-run victory over New Zealand at the Bay Oval as James Anderson and Stuart Broad took four wickets each. The tourists' first-day declaration of 325-9 set up the victory.

"With Jimmy and Broady, it is always going to be tough for the opposition" - Ben Stokes

James Anderson and Stuart Broad. (Image credits: Getty)

Stokes heaped praise on James Anderson and Stuart Broad for their performances at the Bay Oval and how they have set an example for future generations with their longevity. As quoted by Sky Sports, the all-rounder added:

"With Jimmy and Broady, it is always going to be tough for the opposition. Having Anderson and Broad makes captaincy a lot easier because you just throw them the ball and they'll probably get a wicket for you."

"Not only were they brilliant this whole game with the ball but we've got a 40-year-old and a 36-year-old setting the standard of what we're about in the field in terms of energy. They're setting a great example for anyone who wants to look at having a long career in professional sport."

Broad and Anderson became the most prolific bowling pair in the format on day three of the first Test, going past Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath's tally of 1001 combined scalps. The second Test between England and New Zealand begins on February 24 in Wellington.

Get the IND vs AUS Live Score for 2nd Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes