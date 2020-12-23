BBL 2020: Glenn Maxwell reacts to Mujeeb Ur Rahman's reverse sweep off Rashid Khan

Star Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell took to social media to take credit for Mujeeb Ur Rahman's reverse sweep off Rashid Khan;s bowling in a very cheeky manner.

Glenn Maxwell and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were part of the Kings XI Punjab franchise in IPL 2020. Maxwell took credit and also a dig at his poor IPL through the tweet.

The all-rounder had a disastrous IPL campaign, as he managed to score only 108 runs.

Maxwell's reaction came to this shot of Mujeeb [Watch below] in the BBL's latest encounter between Adelaide Strikers and Brisbane Heat.

Mujeeb sees the No.1 bowler in the world (and 🇦🇫 teammate) and says have a look at this!! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/RCuN6CZdwb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2020

Mujeeb Ur Rahman played the shot to good effect a couple of times in the same over. It went a long way in helping the Brisbane Heat come back into the contest, which they eventually lost by a 2-run margin.

However, Glenn Maxwell didn't miss an opportunity to talk about his KXIP's teammate's batting. Taking to Twitter, Maxwell wrote:

" I didn't do much this last IPL, but I'm pretty sure I taught Mujeeb how to play that reverse sweep #yourewelcomeheat"

I didn’t do much this last IPL, but I’m pretty sure I taught Mujeeb how to play that reverse sweep 😎 #yourewelcomeheat — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 23, 2020

Mujeeb ended up getting 18 off 10 balls at the end before he was dismissed off Peter Siddle's bowling. Heat skipper Jimmy Pierson played a blinder, scoring 69* off 36 balls, but his efforts eventually fell in vain.

Advertisement

Glenn Maxwell has been in fine form in BBL 10

The Melbourne Stars, captained by Glenn Maxwell, have got their BBL campaign off to a rollicking start. The franchise have managed to win two of their three games so far, with the other one ending up as a 'No Result'.

They are currently placed second on the points table, only below the Hobart Hurricanes.

Glenn Maxwell has been amongst the runs as well, managing to accumulate 85 runs in the two innings he has featured in the tournament so far.

He also boasts of an impressive strike rate of 154.55. Glenn Maxwell will be hoping to captain Melbourne Stars to their maiden Big Bash title this year.