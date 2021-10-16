BCCI convince Rahul Dravid to become India's head coach after Ravi Shastri: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been successful in persuading Rahul Dravid to take over as the Indian men's cricket team's head coach. This was reported by ESPNcricinfo on Saturday.

According to the report, Rahul Dravid is the clear front-runner to replace Ravi Shastri in the top job after the T20 World Cup. Shastri's four-year tenure will end after the marquee tournament in the UAE and Oman. He's ineligible to reapply for the position due to BCCI's age-related restrictions.

Rahul Dravid's chances for the position have been under speculation since India's tour to Sri Lanka earlier this year. The batting legend assumed command in that two-format series in Shastri's absence. However, at the time, he was reported to have declined BCCI's offer to join full-time. The rejection was owing to personal reservations about the intensive travel and workload that come with the job.

The aforementioned report claims that BCCI has been in direct contact with the 48-year-old since that series and has now convinced him. There will still be a formal process of inviting applications where if Rahul Dravid applies, he will most certainly be selected.

His tenure can start as early as India's home T20I series against New Zealand which will begin on November 17.

A hugely respected figure, Rahul Dravid is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, a role he assumed in 2019. He has also overseen coaching duties of India's Under-19 and 'A' teams. His efforts with the youngster are often praised for India's robust bench strength at international level.

Rahul Dravid's deputy Paras Mhambrey can take up as India bowling coach

Along with Shastri, India's current senior coaching staff are also set to move on after the T20 World Cup. It is comprised of batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar.

ESPNcricinfo also reported that Rahul Dravid's deputy at the U-19 and India 'A' level, Paras Mhambrey, is likely to take up the role of bowling coach.

So there will be an overhaul of the coaching department along with Virat Kohli stepping down as T20 captain after the World Cup. This change is set to give India a completely new direction in the coming months.

