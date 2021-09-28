"No need to drag India everywhere" - BCCI official lambasts PCB for blaming India after rejections from New Zealand and England 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)'s reputation has taken a hit after being snubbed by New Zealand and England. The cancelation of the two tours has not gone down too well with the Ramiz Raja-administered board, and the country's cricket fraternity has also expressed its displeasure. Certain sections of ministers and former cricketers have also pointed fingers at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

A top BCCI official recently refuted those allegations while speaking to ANI. The senior official clarified that the Indian board has absolutely nothing to do with the cancelation of the two tours. He added that the BCCI has no time to indulge in such activities.

"We wish Ramiz Raja good luck and hope that Pakistan cricket reaches new heights under him. We want to clear one thing that the BCCI has no role in the cancelation of England and New Zealand tours to Pakistan.”

He was also unimpressed with PCB chief Ramiz Raja for targeting Australian players for their participation in the Indian Premier League. While the official empathized with Pakistan, he pointed out that there was no need to drag India into such matters regularly, especially when there is no evidence.

"We don’t have time for all this…And also, I don’t know why some ex-Pakistan players are cursing the IPL (Indian Premier League) for no reason? I read somewhere that Raja said that the Aussie players have even changed their DNA for the sake of the money they make by playing in the IPL. He accused Aussies of playing happily against India without their usual aggressive approach.

“Now from where the IPL came here? What kind of frustration is that? We understand that you are feeling bad but there is no need to drag India everywhere.” said the BCCI official.

Rashid Shiekh, Pakistan's Interior Minister, has claimed that a total of 12 threat emails were sent to the New Zealand team from India using a VPN. Post which, the Kiwis had abandoned their tour of Pakistan, owing to security concerns.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS



Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.



More information | The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.More information | nzc.nz/news-items/bla… The BLACKCAPS are abandoning their tour of Pakistan following a New Zealand government security alert.



Arrangements are now being made for the team’s departure.



More information | nzc.nz/news-items/bla…

Pakistani cricketers are currently battling it out in the National T20 camp

Also Read

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja



T20 cricket returns to the wonderful city of Rawalpindi today. May the best team win, and more importantly, may the smiles on the faces of our passionate fans never go away.



#KhelTouHoRahaHai Jhukna nahi, abhi aur hai faasla!T20 cricket returns to the wonderful city of Rawalpindi today. May the best team win, and more importantly, may the smiles on the faces of our passionate fans never go away. Jhukna nahi, abhi aur hai faasla!



T20 cricket returns to the wonderful city of Rawalpindi today. May the best team win, and more importantly, may the smiles on the faces of our passionate fans never go away.



#KhelTouHoRahaHai https://t.co/b3MhoH5Mte

With New Zealand and England pulling out of their respective tours, PCB has shifted its focus to the ongoing National T20 Cup. With their main players also available for the domestic tournament, the board is looking at the competition as a curtain-raiser for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021.

Edited by Prem Deshpande