BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tests COVID-19 positive, rushed to a Kolkata hospital 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19. The former India captain was admitted to the Woodlands Nursing Home after his RT-PCR report came positive on Monday night.

A BCCI source confirmed that Ganguly was provided with medication in hospital and is now stable.

The individual told the PTI:

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable."

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



We wish for your speedy recovery, Dada 🤞🏼 Several reports on #SouravGanguly being admitted to a Kolkata hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.We wish for your speedy recovery, Dada 🤞🏼 Several reports on #SouravGanguly being admitted to a Kolkata hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. We wish for your speedy recovery, Dada 🤞🏼 https://t.co/8eNIXHjYMJ

It is worth mentioning that the 49-year-old is double vaccinated. Notably, Ganguly had to be rushed to the same hospital earlier this year after he suffered a mild heart attack. Furthermore, he also had to undergo a primary angioplasty in the same medical facility to clear a blocked coronary artery.

A brief look at Sourav Ganguly's international career

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar Many asking for an Update on @SGanguly99 s health. Wish him a speedy recovery. Thoughts with him. He is stable. Many asking for an Update on @SGanguly99 s health. Wish him a speedy recovery. Thoughts with him. He is stable. https://t.co/nRiTndculN

The former left-handed batter contributed significantly to the success of Indian cricket over the years. Team India experienced exponential growth under him in early 2000s.

Even after his retirement, Ganguly continues to work towards the development of the game as the BCCI chief. He has been at the helm of the administration since October 2019, and has been appreciated by many for his notable work.

The southpaw featured in 113 Test matches for India, amassing 7212 runs, including 16 centuries. Ganguly also managed to muster 11363 runs from 311 ODIs. He slammed 22 tons and 72 half-centuries in 50-over cricket.

He is one of India's most successful Test captains. Having skippered the nation in 49 Tests, he has 21 victories to his name. He also led India in 146 ODIs, emerging victorious on 76 occasions.

Also Read Article Continues below

Ganguly also represented the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the now-defunct Pune Warriors India in the Indian Premier League (IPL), captaining both franchises. He even acted as Delhi Capitals' (DC) advisor in IPL 2019.

Edited by Samya Majumdar