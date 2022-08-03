BCCI release itinerary for Team India's home series against Australia and South Africa 

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the schedule for the upcoming home white-ball series against Australia and South Africa. Both nations will tour the subcontinent ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. This also kick-starts the Men in Blue's 2022-23 international home season.

Following their overseas assignments in Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Rohit Sharma-led side will first host Australia in a three-match T20I series. This marks the Aussies' first visit to the subcontinent in over two years.

Mohali will host the first contest on September 20, which will be followed by two more games on September 23 and 25.

The hosts will only have a two-day break following which they will compete in a three-match T20I series against South Africa. The Proteas recently toured the subcontinent, where they played out a 2-2 T20I series draw.

The Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is slated to kick-start the T20I series against South Africa. The subsequent matches will be played on October 2 and 4. This will conclude the team's preparations for the T20 World Cup in terms of bilateral series. The Rohit Sharma-led side are also scheduled to play a handful of warm-up contests in Australia.

To conclude the proceedings before departing for the World Cup, the teams are also scheduled to play a three-match ODI series. It is to be noted that the Proteas secured a 3-2 series win the last time they played an ODI series in the country.

The ODI series is slated to begin on October 6 in Lucknow and will culminate on October 11 with a contest in the nation's capital.

Team India schedule for home series against Australia and South Africa

Australia tour of India - T20I series

September 20 - First T20I, Mohali

September 23 - Second T20I, Nagpur

September 25 - Third T20I, Hyderabad

South Africa tour of India - T20I series

September 28 - First T20I, Thiruvananthapuram

October 2 - Second T20I, Guwahati

October 4 - Third T20I - Indore

South Africa tour of India - ODI series

October 6 - First ODI - Lucknow

October 9 - Second ODI - Ranchi

October 11 - Third ODI - Delhi

Will the hosts be able to secure a win over Australia and South Africa to end their preparations for the T20 World Cup on a high? Let us know what you think.

