BCCI Secretary Jay Shah launches the T20 World Cup trophy along with other dignitaries in Dubai

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah launched the ICC T20 World Cup trophy along with H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Mr. Khalid Al Zarooni, and other ICC officials in Dubai on Thursday (September 2).

India was originally supposed to host the mega event, but the pandemic situation in the country forced the BCCI and ICC to shift the World Cup to UAE and Oman. The showpiece event will now take place at venues in these two countries.

Jay Shah took to his official Twitter handle today to share a couple of pictures from the World Cup trophy launch ceremony. He captioned it:

"Launched the @T20WorldCup Trophy with H.E. Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Mr Khalid Al Zarooni and @ICC officials in Dubai. The @EmiratesCricket will be home away from home for @BCCI in the upcoming T20 World Cup #Strongertogether"

"I would love to see a final between India and West Indies at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup" - Dinesh Karthik

During a conversation with Isa Guha and Daren Sammy on the ICC's official website, Dinesh Karthik revealed that he would be thrilled to watch India and West Indies fight for the trophy in the final of the upcoming T20 World Cup. When enquired about his predictions, the former Indian wicket-keeper batsman said:

"I am not going to go all the way to who is going to win, but I will tell you this: I would love to see [a] India vs. West Indies final. I think my second favorite team after India would definitely be West Indies only for the flair of the cricket that they play. I think in this format, they love it, it brings out the best in them, and I would love to see West Indies in the final.

Karthik added:

"Whether I want them to win it, that will depend on the opponent that day. For the moment, I would stick with the India-West Indies final, and these are my two favorite teams at the T20 World Cup."

Edited by Anantaajith Ra