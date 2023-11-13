BCCI set to release 2023 World Cup final tickets at 8 PM today

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will release the tickets for the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 8 PM today (Monday, November 13). The much-awaited clash will begin at 2 pm IST on Sunday, November 19.

The world's largest cricket venue with a seating capacity of 1,32,000 will host the fifth match of the ongoing 50-over ICC tournament. It previously hosted the opening game between defending champions England and New Zealand, which the latter won by nine wickets.

The final will be played between the winners of India vs New Zealand and South Africa vs Australia. The semifinals will be played in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16, respectively.

BCCI shared the website link to book tickets and captioned the post on X:

“The countdown has begun for the #CWC23 summit clash. One final opportunity awaits for you to witness the ultimate Final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium! Tickets go LIVE today at 8:00 PM IST.”

The tickets will be available on BookMyShow starting at ₹900. Users can buy four tickets at a time. They might have to undergo a queue depending upon the availability of the tickets.

All you need to know about 2023 World Cup semifinalists

India will play fourth-placed semifinalists New Zealand in the first 2023 World Cup semifinal at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Meanwhile, South Africa will face Australia in the second semifinal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Men in Blue finished the league stage unbeaten with nine consecutive wins. The BlackCaps finished in fourth place with 10 points in nine matches. South Africa and Australia finished with identical 14 points. The Proteas finished second due to a better net run rate (NRR).

The above four teams also automatically qualified for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan alongside Afghanistan and England. That’s because the top seven teams in the points table booked their automatic berth for the ICC tournament.

The 2023 World Cup winners will receive USD 4 million, while the runners-up will walk away with USD 2 million. The losing semi-finalists will also win USD 0.8 million apiece.