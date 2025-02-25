“BCCI cannot stay without mixing sports with politics” - Pakistan minister hits back at India over terror threats during 2025 Champions Trophy

Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar has slammed Indian media and the BCCI for allegedly spreading false information about terror threats encapsulating the 2025 Champions Trophy. Tarar called out the BCCI, opining that they cannot digest Pakistan hosting an ICC event, and criticized them for always mixing politics with sport.

On Monday, February 24, several Indian media houses reported that Pakistan's Intelligence Bureau had issued a high alert as some "active covert groups" were looking to kidnap foreign nationals for ransom. With the nation hosting an ICC event after 29 years, heavy security has been deployed for its smooth running.

Speaking to Geo News, Tarar pointed out that Pakistan has been able to host the tournament quite smoothly thus far, evident by fans coming from all over the world to enjoy the matches.

"I would like to state on record that Pakistan is peacefully and very ably hosting the ICC Champions Trophy. Our grounds are full, we have fans from all over the world, the crowds are jubilant, our streets are filled with people who are celebrating the victory of cricket but the Indian media, which is a subservient media, is trying to do politics and spreading false propaganda against Pakistan which is unacceptable and totally untrue."

He added:

"The BCCI cannot stay without mixing sports with politics. They are extremists, fundamentalists and hardliners who attempt to mix sports with politics even in the sports grounds with their venomous propaganda."

For months, the venue of the eight-team tournament was a deadlock due to India's refusal to visit their neighboring nation. The PCB agreed to a hybrid model after a lengthy resistance, with Team India playing their matches in Dubai.

"They can't swallow that a major sports and ICC tournament has been held in Pakistan" - Attaullah Tarar slams India

Attaullah Tarar

The 38-year-old minister also observed that the nation was proud of hosting a thrilling match between Australia and England, with the former successfully chasing 352 for victory. In the same interview, he said:

"They don't desist from it. They can't swallow that a major sports and ICC tournament has been held in Pakistan and they are extremely worried about this. Before as well they tried to spread a lot of propaganda about this and tried to sabotage the ICC tournament through various excuses so we think they are extremely pained by this."

"Not just Pakistan, there were a lot of fans from England and Australia and I met a lot of Britishers there. This was a victory for Pakistan that such a great match between England and Australia was held in a Pakistani sports ground," he added.

Nevertheless, the host nation have been knocked out of the tournament in the group stage after losing to New Zealand and India.

