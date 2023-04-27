BCCI took inputs from MS Dhoni before selecting Ajinkya Rahane in Indian squad for the WTC final – Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly took input from MS Dhoni before selecting Ajinkya Rahane in Team India squad for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled to be played in June. The news comes days after BCCI’s surprise inclusion of the Mumbai batter for the ICC tournament.

Rahane last played for India during the three-match Test series on their tour of South Africa in 2021. The right-handed batter was dropped from the squad following his disastrous form with the bat, where he managed to score only 136 runs in three Tests at an average of 22.67 against the Proteas.

He also failed to deliver during the India tour of England in 2021, scoring 109 runs in four Tests at an average of 15.57. In his last 15 Tests, Ajinkya Rahane has scored 547 runs at an average of 23.7, including three half-centuries.

However, the Mumbai-born cricketer has earned a recall on the back of his sublime form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the senior batter has scored 209 runs in five games at a staggering strike rate of 199. He has already hit half-centuries against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), both coming in for the winning cause.

With Suryakumar Yadav left out for the WTC final and Rishabh Pant injured, Rahane might play the role of an aggressor in the WTC summit clash.

“Ajinkya Rahane finds himself in WTC squad not because of his current IPL form” – Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has come out in support of BCCI’s move to include Ajinkya Rahane in Team India's squad for the WTC final. He stated that the right-handed batter is selected solely based on his Ranji Trophy performances.

Speaking recently to Star Sports, Gavaskar said:

"That was the only change needed for the Indian side. They needed a replacement for Shreyas Iyer. Ajinkya Rahane finds himself in the WTC squad not because of his current IPL form, mind you."

He continued:

"He was in a pretty decent form in the Ranji Trophy. He did very well for Mumbai in the domestic season.”

Ajinkya Rahane amassed 634 runs in seven games at an average of 57.63, including two tons and a half-century for Mumbai in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy.

His inclusion could be a massive boost for India, as Rahane enjoys a decent record against Australia in Tests, scoring 1090 runs in 17 Tests, including two centuries and five fifties. Rahane has also amassed 729 runs in 15 Tests on English soil, including a ton and five half-centuries.

