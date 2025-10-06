BCCI vice-president breaks silence after 4 Australian players get food poisoning amid IND A vs AUS A 2025 ODIs

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla recently reacted to the reports of four Australian players suffering food poisoning during their three-match unofficial ODI series against India A in Kanpur. He clarified that the illness may not be related to the food served to them during the tour.

Shukla stated that the food for the players was provided by a reputed hotel. He suggested that if there were issues with the food, even the Indian players would have fallen ill, which wasn't the case.

Australian fast bowler Henry Thornton was reportedly hospitalized due to food poisoning. Addressing the matter, Shukla said during a media interaction (via Times of India):

"If there had been an issue with the food, all players, including the Indian players, would have fallen sick. It must have been something else. They are being fed food from one of the finest hotels, Hotel Landmark; the food is good, and everyone is eating the same. Since a few players have fallen ill, they may have contracted an infection, and we are handling it.

Elaborating on the logistical challenges due to the lack of multiple five-star hotels in Kanpur, Shukla remarked:

"The issue arises because there aren't many hotels. We need 300 rooms in a five-star hotel, and that's not available. There is no international airport in the area that operates 24/7. Had better arrangements been in place, they would have gained an advantage."

Australia A's tour of India concluded with the third ODI of their unofficial series against India A on Sunday, October 5. All three games were played at Green Park, Kanpur.

India A beat Australia A by two wickets on Sunday to win the three-match series

India A secured a two-wicket win over Australia A in the deciding third unofficial ODI. With the result, the home team completed a 2-1 series win over the visitors.

Electing to bat first, the touring side were bowled out for 316 in 49.1 overs. Skipper Jack Edwards was the top performer with the bat, scoring 89 runs off 74 balls. Liam Scott (73 off 64 balls) and Cooper Connolly (64 off 49 balls) also hit impressive half-centuries in the clash.

Pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana took three wickets apiece. Opener Prabhsimran Singh shone with the bat for India A in the run chase. The keeper-batter played a stunning 102-run knock from 62 deliveries.

Riyan Parag (55 balls) and captain Shreyas Iyer (58 balls) scored 62 runs each. India A chased the target in 46 overs. Spinner Tanveer Sangha was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 10-0-72-4.

