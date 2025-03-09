"Begaani shaadi mein abdullah deewana" - Former Pakistan wicket-keeper slams English experts' 'whining' over 2025 Champions Trophy schedule

Former Pakistan captain and wicket-keeper Rashid Latif has slammed former England cricketers for 'whining' over the 2025 Champions Trophy schedule. He defended the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which has been blamed for the same along with the ICC.

India refused to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, instead playing all their matches in Dubai, including the final against New Zealand which will be played on Sunday, March 9.

Former English cricketers such as Nasser Hussain, Michael Atherton, and David Llyod have condemned the scheduling of the tournament, pointing out that it provides india with an unparalleled advantage. However, Latif slammed the experts for their comments and said that they were involving themselves in others' affairs.

"If we (Pakistan) are talking about India having an advantage, you get it. But why are former England cricketers whining about it now? Begaani shaadi mein abdullah deewana (They are trying to be overly involved in someone else's affairs)," he said on Caught Behind (via Hindustan Times).

Latif also blasted the ICC and its stakeholders for the poor scheduling of matches throughout the tournament.

"Yes, there was a problem with scheduling. On Saturday, March 2nd, India played New Zealand in Dubai. If India had played that match a day earlier, when England played South Africa (on March 1st) in Karachi, then the semifinal lineup would have been decided easily. It was a blunder from the ICC and all the stakeholders. You have one job: to check the schedule, and you missed the mistake. Once you agreed, and now your team is out, you are whining. All the representatives of the cricket boards are to blame. You should not go to the ICC meeting to have a good time. Do your job properly," he stated.

"You all agreed to this" - Rashid Latif on 2025 Champions Trophy schedule

In the same discussion, Rashid Latif remarked that all the cricketing boards had agreed to the 2025 Champions Trophy schedule and should not complain about the issue now.

“If India is getting all the support, but you all agreed to it, let’s say we Pakistanis are making excuses because of jealousy, but the rest of the world should not moan about this issue. You all agreed to this schedule," he said.

“They are trying to create an unnecessary controversy,” he added.

Inida are gunning for their third Champions Trophy title, while New Zealand are aiming to win their first since 2000.

