"Beginning from where father-in-law left" - Top 10 funny memes as Pakistan bag a consolation win in 5th T20I vs NZ to avoid a whitewash

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 42 runs in the fifth T20I on Sunday (January 21) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Courtesy of the win, the Men in Green managed to avoid a whitewash as they lost the five-match series by a 4-1 margin.

After opting to bat first on a tricky sluggish surface, Pakistan struggled their way to 134/8 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman (33) and Mohammad Rizwan (38) were the top performers for the visiting team in the batting department. Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, and Ish Sodhi scalped two wickets apiece for New Zealand with the ball.

The New Zealand batting unit then struggled to get going in tricky conditions and got bundled out at just 92 in 17.2 overs. Part-time off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed starred for the visiting team with the ball by picking up three wickets, which also earned him the Player of the Match award. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Nawaz supported him by picking up two wickets each.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the low-scoring fifth T20I between the two teams in Christchurch on Sunday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"We needed that as a unit to step forward" - Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi after win

At the post-match press presentation, Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi opened up about the importance of ending their New Zealand tour with a win after losing four games. As quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk, Shaheen said:

"Today's game was very important for us. We needed that as a unit to step forward. In the first four games, there were a lot of collapses, as a fielding unit, as a batting unit, but I think today we played as a team and we needed that win."

Reviewing his maiden series as captain, Afridi continued:

"It's not easy for any team to come here. And I think our mind is on the World Cup. We're just checking out every spot for every player and giving chances to youngsters. For example, we gave Haseebullah chance today.

"Our aim was that he gets a chance and gets confidence from here, so that when Pakistan plays a home series, he can perform over there."

Do you think Shaheen Afridi is the right man to captain Pakistan in T20I cricket? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

