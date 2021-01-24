"Being a left-armer works as an advantage for me" - T Natarajan

Fast bowler T Natarajan has opined that being a left-arm pacer helps him bring a different dimension to the Indian bowling attack.

T Natarajan is the only Indian player to make his international debut in all three formats on the same tour. After replacing an injured Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test at the Gabba, T Natarajan's three wickets helped Team India become the first visiting team in 32 years to beat Australia at that venue.

The 29-year-old thanked his coaches for honing his skills, which has allowed him to play in all three formats for his country.

"The main reason for me playing all the formats has to go towards my practice and all my coaches; they would have known about my strength in the formats, so they gave me a chance to play in all formats. I am a left-armer, so that works as an advantage for me," T Natarajan said.

A proud moment to wear the white jersey 🇮🇳 Ready for the next set of challenges 👍🏽#TeamIndia @BCCI pic.twitter.com/TInWJ9rYpU — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) January 5, 2021

Ravichandran Ashwin is very friendly and always calls me Nattu: T Natarajan

T Natarajan and Ravichandran Ashwin along with Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar (from left to right)

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who plays with T Natarajan for Tamil Nadu, has known the 29-year-old since he burst on to the scene in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Both have played a lot of domestic games together and share a great camaraderie, something that T Natarajan thinks, helped him immensely during his debut tour.

"We have already played together in many games for Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Premier League, etc. He is very friendly and always calls me Nattu," T Natarajan said.

T Natarajan's exploits Down Under helped Team India win the T20I series as well as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which helped the player earn a hero's welcome in his native village in Salem.

Swagat nahi karoge ?

This is India. Here cricket is not just a game. It is so much more. Natarajan getting a grand welcome upon his arrival at his Chinnappampatti village in Salem district. What an incredible story.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/hjZ7kReCub — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 21, 2021

Natarajan has not found a place in the Indian team for the first two Tests against England. However, the left-armer might have a role to play in the ensuing limited-overs series.