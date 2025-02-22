Ben Duckett breaks all-time record with century in AUS vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

England opener Ben Duckett made history by recording the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history. The southpaw achieved the remarkable feat in Match 4 of the 2025 Champions Trophy between England and Australia on Saturday, February 22. The game is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The 30-year-old got off to a brilliant start, reaching his fifty off 49 balls. Duckett didn’t slow down, maintaining a steady pace and bringing up his third ODI century with a boundary off 95 balls.

He then moved to 134 off 120 balls, becoming the player with the highest score for England in Champions Trophy history, surpassing Joe Root’s unbeaten 133 against Bangladesh in the 2017 edition.

Soon after, Ben Duckett became the player with the highest individual score in Champions Trophy history, reaching 146 runs off 129 balls.

He broke the previous record held by New Zealand’s Nathan Astle, who made an unbeaten 145 against the USA in the 2004 edition, and Andy Flower, who scored 145 against India in the 2002 edition.

Ben Duckett becomes the first player to score 150 runs in CT as England moves past 300 in their clash against Australia

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first. An excellent catch by Alex Carey in the field led to the dismissal of Phil Salt for 10 in the second over. Shortly after, Jamie Smith was dismissed for 15, as Ben Dwarshuis claimed his second wicket.

Ben Duckett and Joe Root then formed a brilliant partnership, adding 158 runs off 155 balls. Root played a solid innings, scoring 68 off 78 balls, while Duckett went on to complete his century off 95 balls. Harry Brook had a disappointing outing, getting out for just three, while captain Jos Buttler made 23.

Duckett became the first player to score 150 runs in Champions Trophy history, finishing with 165 off 143 balls, including 17 boundaries and three sixes. At the time of writing, England were 325/7 after 48 overs, with Brydon Carse (3) and Jofra Archer (3) at the crease.

