Ben Duckett holes out to long-on for 51 as Axar Patel strikes in IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2025 [Watch] 

India’s vice-captain Axar Patel provided a crucial breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous-looking English opener Ben Duckett in the third T20I of the five-match series. The match took place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

The dismissal came on the last ball of the 10th over of England's innings. Axar bowled a flat delivery outside off, and Duckett attempted a big slog across the line. However, the left-hander failed to time the shot properly and was caught at long-on, with Abhishek Sharma taking a simple catch.

Here’s a video of the dismissal:

The 30-year-old played an entertaining innings, blasting 51 off 28 balls with seven boundaries and two sixes. Ben Duckett’s dismissal left England at 87-3 after 10 overs.

England lose momentum with five quick wickets following Ben Duckett-Jos Buttler's partnership

India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl first. Hardik Pandya gave India an early breakthrough, dismissing Phil Salt in the second over for just five. The English batter's struggles continued after scores of 0 and 4 in the first two games.

Ben Duckett then took charge in the fourth over, hitting three consecutive boundaries off Pandya. The left-hander maintained his aggressive approach in the next over, striking two boundaries and a six off Washington Sundar. Skipper Jos Buttler joined the charge, hitting a boundary and a six off Ravi Bishnoi in the seventh over.

Varun Chakravarthy provided India’s second breakthrough, dismissing Buttler for 24 and ending their 76-run partnership for the second wicket. Duckett brought up his fifty off 26 balls but was soon dismissed by Axar Patel for 51.

Meanwhile, England's middle order struggled as Harry Brook (8), Jamie Smith (6), and Jamie Overton (0) fell cheaply, allowing India to make a strong comeback. At the time of writing, England were struggling at 116-6 after 14 overs, with Liam Livingstone (15) and Brydon Carse (1) at the crease.

