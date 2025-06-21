England fielders Ben Duckett and Harry Brook were involved in a gnarly moment during the first session of Day 2 of the first Test against India at Headingley, Leeds. The England white-ball captain was hit by a throw from the opening batter during the 98th over of the first innings, and was down in pain ahead of the drinks break.

Rishabh Pant scurried off for a single after edging one just past slips to conclude Shoaib Bashir's over. Ben Duckett ran in from point and unleashed a bullet throw with his weaker hand in a bid to catch Shubman Gill short at the wicket-keeper's end. Brook, originally stationed at slip, ducked to avoid the throw. However, unfortunately, the ball struck him flush on the ribs.

Brook collapsed to the ground in pain, evoking grimaces from his teammates as well as the Indian players witnessing the events from the pavilion. He rushed to the boundary ropes as the rest of the players took a breather during the drinks break.

He was back on the field right away, sporting a smile, indicating that the throw did not do too much damage as initially feared. Have a look at the incident right here:

The England fielders have had to toil hard in the heat as Indian batters have been dominant since being put into bat by Ben Stokes. The hosts have already fielded over 100 overs, and are in store for more, with plenty of wickets still remaining.

Ben Duckett and Harry Brook have massive roles to play later on in the 1st Test against India

The Indian batters have made the most of the lack of cloud cover and a flat surface to be on the way to a massive first innings score. For England to stay in the game, they will have to match the visitors' effort with the bat.

The Ben Stokes-led side have an experienced batting unit, who have had success, particularly at home. Ben Duckett at the top, and Harry Brook in the middle-order, have to step up if England wishes to level India's potential first innings score.

