Ben Duckett takes a blinder as Shardul Thakur perishes to Ben Stokes for 41 on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Jul 24, 2025 17:42 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Shardul Thakur in action with the bat at Manchester- Source: Getty

England captain Ben Stokes dismissed India all-rounder Shardul Thakur for 41 on Day 2 of the ongoing Manchester Test. Thakur tried to drive a wide delivery from Stokes and was caught superbly by Ben Duckett at gully in the 102nd over of the innings.

The dismissal came at an important juncture for the hosts as Thakur and Washington Sundar had put on 48 runs for the sixth wicket. The partnership had pulled India back into the match after they lost Ravindra Jadeja for 20 early on the second day.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Thakur was brought back into the playing XI after Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the series because of a knee injury. He walked out to bat ahead of Washington Sundar after Sai Sudharsan fell for 61 on Day 1 at Old Trafford.

Rishabh Pant walks out to bat as India aim to stretch their first innings score at Manchester

The dismissal of Shardul Thakur put the onus on Washington Sundar to stretch India's score to as much as possible. Rishabh Pant walked out to bat to join Sundar in the middle, much to the delight of the crowd at the venue, who gave the wicketkeeper a standing ovation.

The 27-year-old will not don the gloves for the rest of the match, with Dhruv Jurel taking over wicketkeeping duties. Pant had injured his toe after failing to connect a reverse sweep from a full delivery from Chris Woakes on Day 1. He was batting on 37 and had to be taken off the ground in a golf cart.

Ishan Kishan, who was tipped to replace Pant in the squad, is also injured after injuring his leg in a reported scooter accident. At the time of writing, India were 321/6 in 105 overs with rain bringing an early end to the session and forcing teams to take lunch.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
