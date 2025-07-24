Rishabh Pant's potential replacement for Manchester Test suffers injury amid ENG vs IND 2025 series: Reports

By Shankar
Published Jul 24, 2025 16:57 IST
Somerset v Nottinghamshire - Rothesay County Championship - Source: Getty
Ishan Kishan in action - Source: Getty

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was reportedly in line to replace Rishabh Pant in India's squad for the ongoing England tour, is injured himself. Indian Express journalist Devendra Pandey shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, July 24, that the 27-year-old had fallen a few days ago and had stitches on his leg.

Ad

The news could come as a body blow for India, who are already reeling with injuries to Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep that ruled them out of the fourth Test. Seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kishan has played two Tests for India, with his last appearance coming against the West Indies in July 2023. He was part of the India A squad for the tour to England in 2025 and was later signed up by Nottinghamshire to play two red-ball matches for the county.

The BCCI posted an update that Pant would not keep wickets for the rest of the Test match and would be replaced behind the stumps by Dhruv Jurel. The update also said that Pant could bat based on the team's requirements.

Ad
"Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements," BCCI announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, July 24.
Ad
Ad

Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar show resistance after Ravindra Jadeja falls early on Day 2 at Old Trafford

India began Day 2 at Old Trafford on the score of 264/4. They suffered an early dent when Ravindra Jadeja fell for 20, caught in the slips by Harry Brook off Jofra Archer.

But Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar batted defiantly under overcast skies with the bowlers testing them regularly. Both batters showed the requisite application to ensure the Indian innings did not collapse after Jadeja's dismissal. At the time of writing, India were 313/5 after 99 overs.

About the author
Shankar

Shankar

Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.

Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.

Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.

Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications