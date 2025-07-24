Rishabh Pant's potential replacement for Manchester Test suffers injury amid ENG vs IND 2025 series: Reports

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who was reportedly in line to replace Rishabh Pant in India's squad for the ongoing England tour, is injured himself. Indian Express journalist Devendra Pandey shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, July 24, that the 27-year-old had fallen a few days ago and had stitches on his leg.The news could come as a body blow for India, who are already reeling with injuries to Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep that ruled them out of the fourth Test. Seam bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the series due to a knee injury.Kishan has played two Tests for India, with his last appearance coming against the West Indies in July 2023. He was part of the India A squad for the tour to England in 2025 and was later signed up by Nottinghamshire to play two red-ball matches for the county.The BCCI posted an update that Pant would not keep wickets for the rest of the Test match and would be replaced behind the stumps by Dhruv Jurel. The update also said that Pant could bat based on the team's requirements.&quot;Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper. Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements,&quot; BCCI announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, July 24.Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar show resistance after Ravindra Jadeja falls early on Day 2 at Old TraffordIndia began Day 2 at Old Trafford on the score of 264/4. They suffered an early dent when Ravindra Jadeja fell for 20, caught in the slips by Harry Brook off Jofra Archer.But Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar batted defiantly under overcast skies with the bowlers testing them regularly. Both batters showed the requisite application to ensure the Indian innings did not collapse after Jadeja's dismissal. At the time of writing, India were 313/5 after 99 overs.