"If I don't get picked up this year not sure when I will" - Ben McDermott ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Australian batter Ben McDermott is keen to play the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He believes he has done everything to get picked in the auction. The youngster, recalled to Australia's squad for the T20s against Sri Lanka, feels he is at the top of his game at the moment.

The 27-year-old has aggregated 577 runs in the ongoing BBL season at an average of 48.80, scoring two centuries and three fifties. McDermott, who played for the Hobart Hurricanes, will likely end up the season's highest run-getter. Meanwhile, the IPL auction is scheduled on 12th and 13th February in Bengaluru.

The explosive batter believes this is his best chance of bagging an IPL contract, and he has done everything in his power to earn it. The keeper-batter said that the opportunities he previously had to feature in the competition were minuscule:

"If I don't get picked up this year not sure when I will. There's not too much I can do now; it's all up to those people in charge. I feel like I'm on top of my game whereas in previous years I have sort of been in and out through player bans, Covid, all that sort of stuff, that's how I've got my opportunities. I've had a lot of experience through maybe (being selected) prematurely," the 27-year old said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

The Brisbane-born player averages a meagre 13.66 in 17 T20Is, and has a high score of 35. He toured the West Indies and Bangladesh last year, averaging 4.50 and 19 in the T20 series respectively.

"I feel like I'm more ready than ever to play for Australia" - Ben Mcdermott

The right-handed batter has said that his experience has helped him become a better player, which has yielded rich dividends. He added in this regard:

"I feel like I'm more ready than ever to play for Australia, and I've developed a lot of learnings through those experiences. They haven't been good ones, I won't shy away from that, but definitely learnt and come back better."

Aside from the 27-year-old, Australia have also recalled Travis Head to their T20 squad. However, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and coach Justin Langer will miss the series to prepare for the Pakistan tour.

