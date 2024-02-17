“Ben Stokes and Brendon have unlocked an English team like I’ve never seen before” – Graeme Smith reacts to Bazball

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith has lauded England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum for taking England to new heights with their exciting Bazball brand of cricket.

The legendary Test captain pointed out that the duo have brought the best out of the same set of players, who won once in 17 Tests between 2020 and 2021, by providing security. Smith credited the visitors for sticking to their Bazball mode and winning the opening Test in Hyderabad.

With the series tied 1-1 after the first two Tests, Smith reckons that England will now be tested in the ongoing third Test. Graeme Smith recently told Betway:

“Ben Stokes and Brendon (McCullum) have unlocked an English team like I’ve never seen before.

"There’s always been a lot of talent, but they seem to have taken away the fear, provided a lot of security for people and look at the game in a really positive way.”

He added:

“England are certainly sticking true to the way that they want to play in India by applying pressure on the opposition and making them think. The challenge will be how they respond in the next Test in particular.”

As a captain, Stokes is yet to lose a Test series. The 32-year-old has led England to 14 wins in 22 Tests so far.

“If India get their noses ahead, they’ll be very difficult to chase down” – Graeme Smith

Graeme Smith warned England that the hot and humid conditions in India could go against them. He advised the visitors to stay mentally fresh and positive to deliver their gameplan:

“It’s a very long tour and toiling against India like you have to, with long days in the field combined with the heat, can wear you down towards the back end of a series.

Smith continued:

"Staying mentally fresh, positive, and within your game plan is important. England have done that well so far and need to hang tough for as long as possible, because if India get their noses ahead then they’ll be very difficult to chase down.”

