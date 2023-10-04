Ben Stokes doubtful for 2023 ODI World Cup opener against New Zealand due to a niggle in the hip

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' participation in the opening encounter of the 2023 ODI World Cup against New Zealand will be taken after today's (October 4) practice session due to a hip niggle, as confirmed by skipper Jos Buttler.

Stokes recently announced his decision to reverse his retirement from ODI cricket and played in the four-match series against Blackcaps at home to find his touch in the format. The all-rounder, who is in all likelihood, to play as a pure batter in the tournament, scored a record-breaking 182 in the third ODI at The Oval.

Stokes' dodgy knee, which has rendered him out of bowling, has been well documented, but it is a hip niggle that is currently plaguing him. The all-rounder was rested for the warm-up encounter against India in Guwahati, which was ultimately washed out without a ball being bowled.

He was also not part of the squad that defeated Bangladesh by four wickets in their subsequent warm-up encounter on Monday, October 2.

"He is definitely not ruled out" - Jos Buttler asserts Ben Stokes is still in contention to make it to the playing XI

England skipper Jos Buttler mentioned during the pre-match press conference that Ben Stokes could still be part of the playing XI if the situation improves by Wednesday evening or even Thursday morning.

“He has got a slight niggle in his hip. Fingers crossed that it'll be good news for us. He is working hard with the physios and we will know more when the guys arrive for training today. We will make the right call: if he is not fit to play, he is not fit to play. He is definitely not ruled out and if we have to take risks, we will take it in the latter half of the tournament,” he told reporters.

In case the player fails to recover in time, England will most likely play Harry Brook at the position, with Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan likely to be the opening pair. The defending champions will have a frontline spinner in Adil Rashid among their ranks, and Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone to assist him.

Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, and Reece Topley might just be the pace trio that Jos Buttler goes with for the crucial opening encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

