"Ben Stokes' feel for the game and tactics as captain in the field are as good as anybody I've ever seen" - Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain cited Ben Stokes' proactive leadership skills ahead of the Test series against New Zealand. The 54-year-old reckons the all-rounder will not miss a chance to bowl under favorable conditions.

England and New Zealand will lock horns in a two-Test series, starting on Thursday (February 16) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Stokes and co. are hoping to win their first Test series on New Zealand soil since 2008.

In his column for the Daily Mail, Hussain stated that England couldn't have taken 20 wickets in all three Tests in Pakistan without Stokes' 'feel for the game'.

"Ben Stokes' feel for the game and tactics as captain in the field are as good as anybody I've ever seen. You only have to look at the Pakistan series for that. England took 20 wickets in all three Tests on three of the flattest pitches you could imagine and that told you everything about not only their attack but also a captain who has that real feel for the game."

With favouring bowling conditions looming, the cricketer-turned-commentator claimed that he doesn't rule out funky declarations from Stokes in the pink-ball Test.

"We have heard Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and Jimmy Anderson all complain over the last few days about the pink ball they will be using in New Zealand, saying they don't like the lacquer and the feel of it."

"But there will be times when it will be zipping around and they will want to be bowling with it. That could come, for instance, when England are, say, eight wickets down and I can imagine Stokes declaring to make sure they are bowling at the right times."

Stokes has reversed England's fortunes in Test cricket dramatically since taking over from Joe Root. The Durham all-rounder has lost only one out of the 10 Tests he captained, with the sole defeat coming against the Proteas.

"The biggest thing I'd like to see from this series is Joe Root getting into batting rhythm" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain expects Joe Root to make batting gains in New Zealand after an underwhelming Pakistan tour, especially ahead of the Ashes series. He added:

"The biggest thing I'd like to see from this series is Joe Root getting into batting rhythm. He's had a brilliant period but towards the end of last year his form just dipped a little and with the cricket England have ahead, including the Ashes, the one tick I'd like in the box when they leave Wellington after the second Test is for Root to get his rhythm back."

Root, who was England's highest Test run-getter in 2022, managed only 125 runs with a solitary fifty.

