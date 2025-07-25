Ben Stokes retires hurt on 66 on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By Shankar
Published Jul 25, 2025
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Ben Stokes in action on Day 3 at Manchester - Source: Getty

England captain Ben Stokes was forced to retire hurt on 66 on Day 3 of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford on Friday, July 25. The BBC reported that the 34-year-old was struggling with a cramp, which forced him to leave the field.

Stokes walked off the field after facing the 116th over of the innings, which was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith walked in to join Joe Root at the crease. Ben Stokes became the second batter to retire hurt in the ongoing match. Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was forced to retire hurt after a full delivery from Chris Woakes struck him on the right toe on Day 1.

The 27-year-old was carried off in a golf cart, but returned to bat on the second day. He made 54 runs to help India reach 358 in their first innings. He was ruled out of keeping wickets for the rest of the Test, with Dhruv Jorel donning the gloves.

Jamie Smith joins Joe Root at the crease after Ben Stokes' retires as England pile on the runs in Manchester

The Indian bowlers have been made to toil the entire day by the hosts on a pitch that has flattened considerably. Ollie Pope and Joe Root put on 144 runs for the third wicket to put India on the back foot.

Once the former fell for 71, Root put on 142 runs for the fifth wicket before Ben Stokes was forced to retire hurt and leave the field. India did manage to remove Pope and Harry Brook in quick succession. However, those remained the only moments of joy for them as England made them chase leather, with the sun out in Manchester.

Joe Root got to his 38th Test hundred and also surpassed Ricky Ponting's run tally in Test cricket during the course of his innings. At the time of writing, England were 504/5 in 121 overs, leading by 146 runs.

