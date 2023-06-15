Ben Stokes satisfied with England team selection for first Ashes Test

England Test captain Ben Stokes has defended the selections of Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali for the opening Ashes Test against Australia starting on June 16 at Edgbaston.

Stokes said that Broad's record against Australian opener David Warner played a significant factor in his selection, the all-rounder said that he couldn't look past Moeen Ali as Jack Leach's replacement.

England named three seamers in Broad, James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in their XI to face Australia in the first Test. Ali, who came out of retirement as Jack Leach's replacement, will play his first Test in nearly two years.

At a press conference on Thursday, the 31-year-old said about Stuart Broad's inclusion.

"I think Broady's record against Australia is incredible. I'd be lying if I said Broad's record against Warner (was not a factor)."

The Durham all-rounder added that he wanted to replace Leach with someone who he has played with a lot before. Hence, Stokes is excited to see what the veteran Ali can offer to the side.

"I had to think hard about who we were going to replace Leachy with, and a player like Mo who I have seen put in some unbelievable match-winning performances, albeit a long time ago, was something that I couldn't look past.

"Moeen is going to come in here, and I am looking at what he can offer to this team on his best days and not worrying about anything else."

Nevertheless, the 35-year-old doesn't have an impressive record against Australia, averaging 22.05 with the bat in 11 Tests and 64.65 with the ball.

In a chat with Sky Sports, former England captain Michael Atherton said that he wouldn't have picked Ali, considering the all-rounder's rather modest Test record against the visitors.

"I will give 100 per cent of what I have got at the time" - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes bowling (Credits: Getty)

Stokes also added that he remains confident of bowling full tilt after struggling with injuries in the last few months:

"The last three days have been really good for my confidence. I have bowled some overs and been able to run in with more intensity day by day, so I have got myself in a really good place to bowl. I definitely feel in a better place than I did in Wellington and even before that.

"My body was stopping me. … but what I have done is put myself in a place where I feel more capable to do that. I will give 100 per cent of what I have got at the time."

England haven't held the Ashes urn since 2015 but will be confident of regaining it, given their rousing Test performances in the last 18 months.

