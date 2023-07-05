"Best thing everyone can do is move on" - Ben Stokes on Jonny Bairstow stumping row

England captain Ben Stokes believes that the best thing to do about the Jonny Bairstow stumping row is move on from it. However, the all-rounder expects the saga to bring the best out of the Yorkshire batter in the third Ashes Test at Leeds.

Since Bairstow's controversial stumping on Day 5 at Lord's, England cricketers have consistently criticized Australia for violating the spirit of the game. Former England players haven't held back either, with Geoffrey Boycott demanding a public apology from Pat Cummins and Co.

Speaking ahead of the third Ashes Test starting on Thursday, Stokes asserted that Bairstow has no scars from the last game and conceded how loud the noise has been since that incident. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said:

"Jonny is fine. We have seen in the past that after any sort of criticism of himself he has always managed to do something. If he uses what happened last week as some kind of inspiration to get the best out of himself, who knows? I said before training that whatever you need to do as individuals, do it. I don't think we can galvanise as a group any more than we have. There has been a lot of noise about the incident at Lord's but the best thing everyone can do is move on."

After scoring a run-a-ball 78 in the first innings at Edgbaston, Bairstow has had scores of 20, 16, and 10 in the next three innings. Hence, the 33-year-old will be keen to get a big score at his home ground.

"He is a superstar" - Ben Stokes on Jonny Bairstow

Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow. (Credits: Getty)

With Bairstow set to move up to No.5 from No.7, Stokes stated the wicket-keeper batter has done wonders in that spot previously as well. The Durham all-rounder added:

"That's where he performed his miracles last summer. Jonny is someone who wants to get in the game and we feel he offers his best things to the team when he is in the game. He is a superstar and the quicker we can get him into the game the better for him as an individual and the better we are as a team."

England won by one wicket the last time these two sides locked horns at Headingley.

