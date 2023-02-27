Australian opener Beth Mooney will lead the Gujarat Giants in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL), beginning on March 4th. The southpaw will have Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana as her deputy.

The No.2 ranked T20I batter has developed into one of the most consistent run-getters of late. She scored a match-winning 74 in the 2023 T20 World Cup final against South Africa in Cape Town on Sunday. Her knock proved pivotal in Australia's sixth T20 World Cup crown as they defended 156 to come out on top by 19 runs.

She was also the Player of the Tournament in Australia's title win three years ago when the Women in Yellow beat India in the final in Melbourne. The 29-year-old has also won the Women's Big Bash League thrice.

This will also be Mooney's first experience in leading a franchise in an overseas T20 league, having led the Brisbane Heat on a few occasions.

"The squad is keen to get the ball rolling soon" - Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney claimed that it's a privilege to lead the Giants and that the squad is keen to deliver impactful performances in the inaugural season. The 2022 Belinda Clark Award recipient claimed in a statement, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the Adani Gujarat Giants in the historic Women's Premier League's inaugural edition in 2023. The squad is keen to get the ball rolling soon and put out an entertaining and effective brand of cricket in the debut season of the WPL. It will be fantastic to have the likes of Sneh as my deputy and Mithali Raj, Rachael Haynes and Nooshin Al Khadeer as pivotal parts of the team."

The Giants will open their campaign against the Mumbai Indians on March 4th in Navi Mumbai.

