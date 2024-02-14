Beth Mooney replaces Sneh Rana as Gujarat Giants captain for WPL 2024

Gujarat Giants have named Beth Mooney as their captain for the Women's Premier League's (WPL) 2024 season.

The Australian star was the Giants' captain for the 2023 season as well but couldn't participate due to a calf injury. Indian all-rounder Sneh Rana led the team in her absence.

Although the Giants finished last on the table, Rana's leadership acumen was praised. Now, she'll be the team’s vice-captain in 2024.

“I am delighted to be back with Gujarat Giants and grateful for the team’s trust in me," Mooney said in a statment. "We have a fantastic squad, and I am confident we will put up a good show. It is good WPL will be played in Bengaluru and New Delhi, which are new to the tournament."

Rana also called it "fantastic news," saying:

“The second season of WPL will be another festival of cricket. That Beth is back as skipper is fantastic news, and I will do everything I can to support her. The squad is well-balanced, and we are in a good place as a team."

A multi-World Cup winner and one of the most fearsome openers in women's cricket, Mooney would bring the experience of over 160 internationals. In 95 T20Is, she has 2,764 runs at an average of 41.25 and a strike rate of 123.50.

"Mooney and Rana are stalwarts" - Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants owner Adani Sportsline's representative Sanjay Adesara hoped to see a positive impact on the team's performance in the upcoming season.

“Mooney and Rana are stalwarts, and we at Adani Sportsline are delighted to have them leading the team. WPL is an important part of cricketing history, and we are proud to be associated with it. We have some of the best minds in the game working towards a common goal of glory, and I am sure that will be reflected on the field," he said.

The Giants will begin their WPL campaign against Mumbai Indians on February 25.

