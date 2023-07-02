Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has weighed in on Mithcell Starc's controversial non-catch of Ben Duckett. The England batter was deemed not out by the third umpire after replays showed Starc had grounded the ball after catching it on day four of the second Ashes Test at Lord's.

Vaughan felt that the catch was clean while watching it live but added that later it seemed that Starc wasn't in control of his body. The incident happened late on day four when Duckett, batting on 50, played a half-hearted ramp, and Starc ran in from fine-leg to take a brilliant catch.

However, the third umpire, Marais Erasmus, decided that the fielder did not have control over his body during the catch and ruled in favor of the batter, much to the delight of the local fans.

Speaking to Cricbuzz at the close of play, Vaughan said:

"Straightaway I thought out. I thought he had control over the ball and then it was clear he wasn't in control of the body. The rules are the rules. Every Australian said out, every English said not out, it's better for the game that Duckett is still out there and we are talking about victory for both sides."

The reprieve for Duckett sparked several discussions around the rules, with divided opinions over the catch being clean.

Law 33.3 of the MCC's Laws of Cricket states that:

"The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement."

With the match heading towards a potentially thrilling finish, the decision could have a bearing on the outcome. Duckett remained unbeaten on 50 with skipper Ben Stokes for company on 29* at stumps on day four.

The hosts still require another 257 runs for victory, with six wickets in hand to level the series at 1-1.

"He could have done that and that would have been out" - Michael Vaughan

Michael Vaughan also felt that if Mitchell Starc had a chance of do-over, he would probably have kept the bottom of his hand on the ground while taking the catch.

"If Mitchell Starc had his time again, he would have turned the ball around and kept the bottom of his hand on the ground. He could have done that and that would have been out," said Vaughan.

Earlier in the game, Joe Root was given out caught for another debatable catch by Steve Smith off the bowling of Mitchell Starc. The right-hander top-edged his pull, and Smith ran in from backward square leg to complete a diving catch inches off the ground.

Despite the ball popping out ever so slightly, Smith had control by clutching it with his palms and was deemed as a fair catch by the television umpire.

Amidst all the controversy around both catches, the Test match is well-poised heading to the final day, with the visitors holding the upper hand.

