  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • “Better then you” - Shikhar Dhawan leaves a cheeky comment on Ravindra Jadeja’s latest Instagram post

“Better then you” - Shikhar Dhawan leaves a cheeky comment on Ravindra Jadeja’s latest Instagram post

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 03, 2024 11:07 IST
Ravindra Jadeja with his mare (Image via Instagram-@royalnavghan)
Ravindra Jadeja with his mare (Image via Instagram-@royalnavghan)

Former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan left a lighthearted comment on Ravindra Jadeja’s recent Instagram post. The all-rounder has been enjoying his time off from cricket. He last played during the 2024 T20 World Cup, where India clinched the title by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final in Barbados on June 29.

The following day witnessed the 35-year-old announce his retirement from the shortest format of the game. He was not considered for India’s three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, which the latter won 2-0, with one match ending in a tie.

On Monday, September 2, Jadeja posted pictures with his mare, captioning them:

“She’s very good at posing #poser”
also-read-trending Trending

Dhawan was quick to react and wrote:

“Better then you.”
Shikhar Dhawan left a cheeky comment on Ravindra Jadeja&rsquo;s Instagram post (Image via Instagram-@royalvanghan)
Shikhar Dhawan left a cheeky comment on Ravindra Jadeja’s Instagram post (Image via Instagram-@royalvanghan)

Dhawan announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Saturday, August 24. In a video message, the southpaw said:

“It's important to turn the page to move forward in life and that's why I am announcing my retirement from international and domestic cricket. I am leaving with peace in my heart that I played so long for India. I've told myself, 'Don't feel sad that you won't play for India anymore, but feel happy that you played for the country.’”

The 38-year-old played for India in 34 Test matches, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, amassing 10,867 runs across all formats and hitting 24 centuries.

Ravindra Jadeja released from Team B ahead of the Duleep Trophy

The Indian all-rounder was poised to make his comeback in the Duleep Trophy, which marks the start of the 2024-25 Indian domestic season. However, on August 27, the BCCI announced that Ravindra Jadeja was released from the team without a specific reason.

He is now anticipated to return to action in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, beginning September 19.

Here’s the complete Team B squad for the Duleep Trophy:

Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy (subject to fitness), Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, and N Jagadeesan (wk).

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी