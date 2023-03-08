BGT 2022-23: "Felt like Australia are out of the series after two Tests" - Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes that Australia stunned everyone with their sensational performance in Indore. Jaffer observed that there was a visible change in the visitors' gameplay and the loss was a wake-up call for Team India.

Australia bounced back after two back-to-back losses to register a nine-wicket win in the third Test in Indore. The spinners laid the foundation for their victory as they took 19 out of the 20 Indian wickets to fall, with Nathan Lyon claiming 11 in the game.

When asked how he expects the pitch to play out in Ahmedabad, Jaffter claimed that he wants it to stay good for at least two days before spinning. The 44-year-old reckons that Australia's performance was a wake-up call for India and the curators will be wary of preparing a turning track

Jaffer told ESPN Cricinfo Timeout:

"It's a tricky question. It felt like Australia are out of the series after two Tests, given the way they batted and India's lower order rescuing them. Australia surprised us in the third Test. Their bowlers did well and bowling India out in the first session was massive. The way Nathan Lyon bowled and their approach while batting was a visible change.

"It was a wake-up call for the Indian team. So, they might be thinking it can backfire if they give a turning pitch. It's important to produce a reasonable track. Ideally, it should play well for two days and start spinning from day three."

While batters from both units struggled in Indore, India's performance was more noticeable as they failed to reach 200 on both occasions. Cheteshwar Pujara and Usman Khawaja were the only Indian batters from either side to score a fifty.

"The Indian batters are not as good against spin as we think" - Wasim Jaffer

Virat Kohli has fallen to Todd Murphy thrice in the series. (Credits: Getty)

Jaffer iterated that Indian batters have had their share of struggles against spinners as the likes of Ajaz Patel, Graeme Swann, and Monty Panesar have wreaked havoc. He conceded:

"The Indian batters are not as good against spin as we think and if the opposition has one good spinner, as we saw against New Zealand when Ajaz Patel took plenty of wickets, while Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar have also done well."

The 31-Test veteran warned that India must bat well against Australia's versatile bowling unit, adding:

"Australia also have two good bowlers in Kuhnemann and Lyon, with Todd Murphy as a support bowler. There is also Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green. Hence, a turning track can backfire again. I expect a better pitch and Indian batters must do better.

"If they bat poorly, a WTC final spot could be on the line. It's a must-win clash for them."

The defeat in Indore was only India's third in on home soil in the last ten years.

Poll : 0 votes