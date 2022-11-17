England captain Jos Buttler came up with a cheeky banter towards Australa's Cameron Green during the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. The keeper-batter urged the towering all-rounder to perform well, with the IPL auction coming up.

The incident occurred during the 40th over of Australia's innings when Green had just arrived at the crease. With left-arm spinner Liam Dawson bowling the over, Buttler said the words, "Big auction coming up, Daws".

Cricket on BT Sport @btsportcricket



Textbook stuff this It was good of @josbuttler to remind Cam Green about the upcoming IPL auctionTextbook stuff this It was good of @josbuttler to remind Cam Green about the upcoming IPL auction 😂Textbook stuff this 👌 https://t.co/bkLbdXmUQ4

The Australian youngster is likely to be one of the hottest picks in the IPL 2023 auction set to take place on December 23. Green's emergence in T20 cricket happened during the three-game T20 series against India in September when he clobbered the ball all over the place after coming up at the top of the order.

The 23-year-old smashed 118 runs in three games with two fifties and a strike rate of 214.55. Green is also a handy bowler, capable of extracting steep bounce to unsettle batters and is a gun fielder.

Australia prevail by three wickets against Jos Buttler-led England

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the three-game ODI series against England in Adelaide with a commanding six-wicket win. Batting first, the tourists struggled initally as Pat Cummins and Mitchell Statc made early inroads.

Buttler, who was in scintillating form in the T20 World Cup, perished for 29 after a 52-run partnership with Dawid Malan. Malan struck his second ODI ton as his 134 set the hosts 288 to chase.

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



#AUSvENG A convincing win for Australia as their top three batters all registered half-centuries. A convincing win for Australia as their top three batters all registered half-centuries. #AUSvENG

The total proved to be inadequate, though, given the opening partnership of Travis Head and David Warner, who put up 147 runs in under 20 overs. Steve Smith then kept the momentum going and got Australia over the line with an unbeaten 80.

However, Malan took home the Player of the Match award. The two teams will play the second game on Wednesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Poll : 0 votes