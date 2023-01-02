Big Bash League 2022-23 Points Table: Updated standings after Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match 26

The Hobart Hurricanes on Monday, January 2, defeated the Adelaide Strikers by seven wickets in Match No. 26 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23. With the victory, Matthew Wade and Co. moved into sixth place in the points table with six points and a net run rate of -0.589.

This means that the Brisbane Heat have once again moved to the bottom of the points table with four points and a net run rate of -0.804. The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, stayed in third spot, but having lost four matches in a row, it’s high time for them to find their rhythm back.

Lynn’s knock in vain as Hurricanes secure crucial win

After opting to bat first, the Strikers racked up a decent score of 177 for the loss of six wickets. Chris Lynn was the standout batter for the Strikers without a shred of a doubt. The right-handed batter, who made a shift from the Heat ahead of the ongoing season, scored 87 runs off 58 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

Lynn got out while trying to play a lofted shot off Mitchell Owen in the last over of the Strikers’ innings. Matthew Short and Colin de Grandhomme scored 38 and 30, respectively, to give support to Lynn. Nathan Ellis picked up two wickets for the Hurricanes.

Thereafter, Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott made sure that the Hurricanes chased the target down with as many as 16 balls to spare. Jewell and McDermott put on 86 runs for the opening wicket off 8.1 overs. But it was Jewell who won the Player of the Match award.

D’Arcy Short and Tim David used the long handle to good effect and played cameos of 27 runs apiece. Wes Agar, Rashid Khan and Peter Siddle picked up one wicket apiece for the Strikers. Rashid had an off day as he leaked 43 runs in his quota of four overs.

