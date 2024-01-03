Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 25

Perth Scorchers defeated Adelaide Strikers by 42 runs in Match 25 of the Big Bash League 2023-24 at the Perth Stadium on Wednesday, January 3. With the win, the Scorchers moved up to second in the table with nine points and a net run rate of +1.870. They have won four out of their five matches in the tournament so far.

The Strikers, on the other hand, went down to the bottom of the table with three points and a net run rate of -0.648. Having lost five out of six matches thus far, the Strikers are having an abysmal run in the tournament.

In Match 24, Brisbane Heat beat Sydney Sixers by three runs (via DLS method) at the Coffs Harbour International Sports Stadium. With the win, the Heat strengthened their spot at the top of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.671. They have five wins from seven matches.

The Heat remain one of the two unbeaten teams along with the Scorchers. The Sixers, on the other hand, are third in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.109.

Adelaide Strikers' dismal run in BBL 2024 continues

The Strikers have struggled in the ongoing campaign and they suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Wednesday against the Scorchers. Their bowlers were expensive in the first innings as the Scorchers reached 211 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.

Henry Thornton was the pick of their bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-0-31-2. Jamie Overton also accounted for two scalps, but leaked 44 runs in his quota of four overs.

Matthew Short scored 74 runs off 44 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes. However, he hardly got any support from the other end. In the end, the Strikers were bowled out for 169 in 19.2 overs as they fell way short of the target.

