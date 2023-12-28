Big Bash League 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Match 17

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars squared off in the 17th match of the ongoing Big Bash League at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The visitors clinched the game by seven wickets after the second innings was reduced to seven overs, with a target of 67 runs via the DLS method.

Courtesy of the win, the Melbourne Stars jumped spots up to the fourth place. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, slipped one place down to the seventh place. While the Stars now have four points from five games, the Hurricanes are yet to bag their second win of the tournament, having lost three out of the four games played.

Brisbane Heat continue to take the top spot, with nine points from five matches at an NRR of +1.943. The second spot is taken by Perth Scorchers who have seven points from the four games that they’ve played so far.

Sydney Sixers are placed third with six points to their name from four games, which includes three victories and a loss. The Adelaide Strikers slipped one spot down to the fifth after Stars’ rise in the points table. The Strikers have three points from as many games at an NRR of +0.175.

Sydney Thunder are in sixth place with two points from four games, while Melbourne Renegades, who are yet to register a win in the tournament, are at the bottom-most position of the table.

Here’s how the points table looks after the encounter between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars.

Rank Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Brisbane Heat 5 4 0 0 1 9 1.943 2 Perth Scorchers 4 3 0 0 1 7 1.707 3 Sydney Sixers 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.167 4 Melbourne Stars 5 2 3 0 0 4 -1.947 5 Adelaide Strikers 3 1 1 0 1 3 +0.175 6 Sydney Thunder 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.310 7 Hobart Hurricanes 4 1 3 0 0 2 -0.580 8 Melbourne Renegades 5 0 4 0 1 1 -0.640

Glenn Maxwell’s all-round show clinches victory for Melbourne Stars

Winning the toss, Melbourne Stars put Hobart Hurricanes to bat first. The Nathan Ellis-led side managed to put up a total of 155 runs in 19.4 overs before they were bowled out. Stars skipper Maxwell was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with three wickets in his four-over quota.

Haris Rauf was clinical with the ball too, as he also managed to scalp three wickets in three overs while conceding 24 runs. Cumulative efforts from the entire bowling unit saw Melbourne Stars being set a target of 156 runs.

The second innings was cut short to seven overs, and the Stars were asked to chase down 67 runs (D/L method). The very first ball of the second innings saw opener Sam Harper walking back to the pavilion for a golden duck.

Riley Meredith struck again in the same over as he dismissed Marcus Stoinis to add pressure on the Stars. Nathan Ellis then dismissed Hilton Cartwright in the second over of the game as the Stars were left reeling at 6/3 in 1.4 overs.

Maxwell and Thomas Rogers then led the charge and stitched up an unbeaten 61-run stand for the fourth wicket to take their side home. Maxwell, who opened the innings, finished with 35* off 18 deliveries, while Rogers scored a 14-ball 21* to help their side win.

