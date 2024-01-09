Big Bash League 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 31

On January 9, the 31st game of the Big Bash League 2023-2024 between Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers took place at Adelaide Oval. Adelaide Strikers emerged victorious by five wickets.

Brisbane Heat maintain their top position in the standings with 14 points, registering six wins in eight games, while two games ended without a result. Perth Scorchers are holding the second spot on the points table with five wins and just one defeat in seven games.

Sydney Sixers occupy the third position with four victories and two defeats, while Melbourne Stars retained their fourth spot with an equal number of wins and a negative NRR of -0.921.

Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes switched positions after the former won the game on Tuesday. Both teams have now won three out of eight games, boasting a negative NRR of -0.132 and -0.119, respectively.

Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Renegades languish at the last two spots with just one win in seven and eight games, respectively.

Here's how the points table stands after Day 31:

Rank Teams Matches Wins Losses Ties N/R NRR PTS 1 Brisbane Heat Men 8 6 0 0 2 1.435 14 2 Perth Scorchers Men 7 5 1 0 1 1.027 11 3 Sydney Sixers Men 8 4 2 0 2 0.253 10 4 Melbourne Stars Men 8 4 4 0 0 -1.122 8 5 Adelaide Strikers Men 8 3 4 0 1 -0.132 7 6 Hobart Hurricanes Men 8 3 5 0 0 -0.119 6 7 Sydney Thunder Men 7 1 5 0 1 -0.433 3 8 Melbourne Renegades Men 8 1 6 0 1 -0.52 3

Short and Overton seal the deal; Hurricanes suffer fifth defeat

After winning the toss, Adelaide Strikers chose to bowl first and restricted the Hobart Hurricanes to 165/7.

Ben McDermott stood out with a sensational 95*-runs innings from 61 deliveries, including seven fours and five sixes. Jamie Overton and Cameron Boyce destroyed the top and middle order, taking two wickets each.

Later, Tim David jumped in with a slow 15-run innings off 18 balls. He was dismised by Lloyd Pope in the 12th over. However, Chris Jordan backed the Hurricanes with a quick-fire knock of 30 runs from 15 balls, featuring three sixes and one four.

Overton finished his spell with his third wicket in the name of Jordan. David Payne also picked up one wicket for the Hurricanes.

In reply, Matthew Short set the tone for the Strikers with his 32-ball 45-run knock, which included five boundaries. D’Arcy Short also backed him up with his quick 18 off nine.

Chris Lynn (37) and Alex Carey (36) joined them and kept the side in a commanding position. As the game progressed, Thomas Kelly (15*) and Overton (5*) chased down the target with four balls to spare.

Hurricanes’ skipper Nathan Ellis took two wickets while Riley Meredith, Patrick Dooley, and Jordan bagged one wicket apiece.

Cameron Boyce was chosen as the Player of the Match.

