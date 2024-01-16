"Bigger objective of playing in 100 Test matches" - Ajinkya Rahane targets India comeback

Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane has expressed his desire to win back his place in the national side and complete 100 Tests. The right-handed batter's current focus is on securing the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai.

After over a year's absence, the veteran batter made a comeback into the side during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia in June 2023. While the right-hander put in a promising performance in the final, he failed to deliver in the subsequent West Indies tour and was dropped again.

Speaking to reporters after Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Andhra Pradesh, the 35-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):

"My goal is to secure both the Ranji Trophy and the bigger objective of playing in 100 Test matches. I'm focused on performing well for Mumbai and taking each game one step at a time."

The Maharashtra-born cricketer departed for a golden duck in the only innings he batted in although his team secured a comfortable 10-wicket win. The Mumbai captain has managed 5077 runs in 85 Tests, but last scored a hundred in December 2020.

"The challenge is to be consistent" - Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rahane explained his decision to ask Andhra Pradesh to bat again after bowling them out for 184 in response to their 395, stating that the bowlers only needed a little more intensity. He added:

"The decision was instinctive as such opportunities are very rare. If you read the situation and sniff the opportunity for seven points...it will be helpful for you in future as you don't know how the wicket will be, the conditions will be, teams form in the upcoming matches...you never know what will happen."

"So yesterday, I felt like if the bowlers will push themselves a bit and if we take two-three early wickets then it will become easier for us. It's been a very good start for us this season. The challenge is to be consistent because when you want to win the Ranji Trophy, it is all about being consistent throughout the period of time."

Andhra Pradesh were bundled out for 244 runs in their second innings and Mumbai chased down the 34-run target without losing a wicket. Rahane has not been included in India's squad for the first two of the five Tests against England, starting on January 25.

