"Bishnoi and Bumrah will pick up 3 or more wickets" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for 1st India vs Ireland T20I

Aakash Chopra expects Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi to be among the wickets in the first T20I between India and Ireland.

The first game of the three-match series will be played in Dublin on Friday, August 18. While Bumrah will be captaining the Men in Blue in Hardik Pandya's absence and is expected to lead the seam attack, Bishnoi is the only wrist-spinner in the 15-member squad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra predicted that Bishnoi and Bumrah will strike a few blows with the ball. He elaborated:

"I feel Bishnoi and Bumrah will pick up three or more wickets. Although the pitch might not have that much help for spin, I don't think the opposition team will play spin that well, and Bishnoi is a good bowler."

The former Indian opener added:

"He played only one match in the West Indies and went wicketless in that. He should have got two wickets at least. Jasprit Bumrah is back. So once Boom is back, I feel he will pick up wickets."

Chopra expects Joshua Little and Mark Adair to be successful with the ball for the hosts. He reasoned:

"I feel Joshua Little and Mark Adair will together pick up two or more wickets. Both are good bowlers, one is a left-armer and the other a right-armer. Adair also bats a little but bowls at a good place, in terms of where there are more chances of picking up wickets, and there might be little swing available."

Little and Adair have each picked up three wickets in the two T20Is apiece they have played against India. While Adair accounted for three dismissals in the last T20I between the two sides at the same venue, Little got rid of two Indian batters in that game.

"Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad should together score 45 or more runs" - Aakash Chopra

Tilak Varma was in excellent form against the West Indies.

Aakash Chopra reckons Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad will make decent contributions with the bat. He stated:

"Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad should together score 45 or more runs. I am actually lowering the bar a little. I feel Ruturaj will open. He is the vice-captain, when will he if doesn't do it now, and the form in which Tilak Varma has gone, he should play for sure."

The reputed commentator concluded by predicting an Indian win. He said:

"I am saying India will win this match, that's what I feel."

However, Chopra acknowledged that Ireland play well at home. He added that the Paul Stirling-led side have decent players like Lorcan Tucker, Little and Adair in their lineup.

