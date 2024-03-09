"Bit of a crossroads" - Sir Alastair Cook wants England to ring changes after crushing series loss to India

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook has warned that Ben Stokes and Co. are at crossroads following a crushing 4-1 series defeat to India. Cook reminded the players that results matter heavily at the end of the day.

While England won the first Test of the series by 28 runs in Hyderabad, they failed to build on the same. The tourists lost the next four in abject fashion, with the final Test in Dharamsala ending in an innings and 64-run loss.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cook stated England have got tough some decisions to make moving forward. He said:

"I do think England are at a little bit of a crossroads. They have got decisions to make over their style of play and over their team selection because, as much as they keep saying results don't matter - they do."

The visitors endured batting collapses on multiple occasions. The third Test in Rajkot saw England finish Day 2 at 204-2 in reply to India's 445. However, they capitulated to 319 all out, conceding a lead of 126 from where the hosts won by 434 runs.

"They've only dropped Alex Lees as a batter in this era" - Alastair Cook

Sir Alastair Cook. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 161-Test veteran expressed doubts on whether the current line-up has the best six batters in the country, given the performances in India. The 39-year-old added:

"It was a bit surprising that Ben Stokes said these are our best top six batters in the country so they have to play. They've only dropped Alex Lees as a batter in this era. Obviously, that gives players great confidence that they'll get a run in the side and you do need that. But, when will they start making changes?"

It was also the first series loss for the 32-year-old all-rounder as captain. Stokes' form itself came heavily under scrutiny as he managed only 199 runs in the series and couldn't make it to double figures in his last four innings.

