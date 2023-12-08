"Bit like breaking up with a girlfriend" - Faf du Plessis on Team India's heartbreaking finish to 2023 World Cup

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis feels that Indian players must still be heartbroken by their defeat in the 2023 World Cup final and equated it to breaking up with a girlfriend.

India ran through the group stages, dominating and winning all nine games, and upstaged New Zealand in the semi-final. However, they came out second against now-six-time World Champions Australia in the summit clash.

After posting a below-par 240, the Men in Blue had the Aussies in trouble at 47/3. But a 192-run partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschangne put the result to bed. Australia won by six wickets with seven overs to spare, much to the chagrin of the Indian players and fans.

Speaking with NDTV, Du Plessis admitted how overcoming a painful defeat in a World Cup is a challenge, similar to what his South African side experienced in 2015.

"That is a big challenge," Faf du Plessis said. "I remember going through a similar experience as a cricketer when we went through the highs and lows of the 2015 World Cup. The heartache that you have to deal with takes a bit of time and it is a bit like breaking up with a girlfriend. You cannot just get over it straight away."

Du Plessis felt that Team India playing as well as they did until the final will only make it harder for them to recover.

"India were so amazing in the way they played in this World Cup," the former Proteas skipper added. "They were unbelievable the way they went about their business. They will be feeling in a similar way and they will be heartbroken. That was their World Cup to win.

"That will take a bit of time and time heals everything. Your first series back feels like you are in the middle of nowhere. Obviously there are so quality players there and some experience players who I am sure will help manage the young guys well."

To India's credit, they faced off against Australia in a T20I series at home four days after the World Cup final and completed a 4-1 victory. While both teams had a series of key players rested, the hosts flexed their muscles and displayed their impeccable bench strength with bat and ball.

"I believe that I can return to international cricket as well" - Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis was among the stalwarts of the Proteas in the 2010s.

Faf du Plessis recently threw a bombshell by stating the possibility of him returning to the South African T20I side for next year's World Cup in the West Indies and U.S.A.

Du Plessis last played for the Proteas in the Test series against Pakistan in 2021. His last T20I game for South Africa came even before against England in December 2020.

On the sidelines of the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 tournament, Du Plessis said:

"I believe that I can return to international cricket as well. We have been speaking about this for the last couple of years. It's just figuring out the balance of the T20 World Cup next year. It's certainly something we have spoken about with the new coach."

Du Plessis was the first South African cricketer to score a century in all three formats back in 2015. In a stellar international career spanning 262 games, the former captain scored over 11,000 runs with 23 centuries.

