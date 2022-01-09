"Bit of a running joke in the team" - Pat Cummins on 'bowl-off' between Smith and Labuchagne after 4th England-Australia Test

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has said that there is a 'running joke' in the dressing about a 'bowl-off' between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne for the tag of best leg-spinner in the team. Cummins said so after a thrilling fifth day's play at the Sydney Cricket Ground where Smith, the bowler, almost led Australia to victory against England.

Smith dismissed Jack Leach with two overs to go, getting one to rip past the left-hander's outside edge. David Warner took the catch at first slip, but the last-wicket pair of Stuart Broad and James Anderson thwarted Australia to earn a creditable draw.

Chloe-Amanda Bailey @ChloeAmandaB #Ashes There ain’t even many people in the SCG right now but please listen to the crowd when Steve Smith gets Jack Leach! There ain’t even many people in the SCG right now but please listen to the crowd when Steve Smith gets Jack Leach! 🔥 #Ashes https://t.co/xiLKDINtEg

Smith took his first Test wicket in six years. However, the former Australia captain, bowling the last over of the game, failed to breach last man James Anderson's defences. Smith bowled four overs in England's second innings, conceding ten runs. Labuschagne, meanwhile, sent down two overs of right-arm leg-spin, conceding nine runs.

"Bit of a running joke in the team about a bowl-off (between Smith and Marnus) to see who the No.1 leggie is in the team,'' said Cummins in the post-match interview.

England ended proceedings at 270-9 to avoid the prospect of a series whitewash. The two teams will now meet at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart for the fifth and final Test on Friday.

Gritty England hold onto hard-fought draw in fourth Ashes Test against Australia

England showed resolve in the fourth Test against Australia after struggling to put up any fight during the first three Tests of the Ashes series.

Starting the day with ten wickets in the bank, England suffered an early blow when Haseeb Hameed nicked to Scott Boland after a patient 56-ball-nine. Dawid Malan didn't last long either, as he was knocked over by Nathan Lyon for a 29-ball-four.

However, Zak Crawley picked off where he had left on the fourth evening. He gave a great account of himself, playing some enterprising strokes against the Australian bowlers.

Crawley, who averaged a dismal ten in Test cricket last year, compiled a brilliant 100-ball-77 before he was pinned stone-dead in front of the wicket by Cameron Green.

Joe Root (24 off 85 deliveries) and all-rounder Ben Stokes (60 off 123 deliveries) stitched 60 runs in the next 26 overs before Boland got rid of the England captain. Stokes' dismissal in the 75th over triggered a collapse as England lost Jos Buttler, Mark Wood and Jonny Bairtsow in the space of 19 runs.

However, Jack Leach (26 off 34), Broad (8* off 35) and Anderson thwarted Australia's victory bid to come away with a hard-fought draw.

