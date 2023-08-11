“Blackcaps will be there” - Kiwi pacer responds after fan predicts India-New Zealand World Cup final

New Zealand pacer left-arm pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has responded to a cricket fan who predicted an India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 final and tagged the former for his views. McClenaghan confidently replied that the Kiwis will make it to the summit clash.

The 2023 ICC World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. New Zealand, who were runners-up in the previous ODI World Cup edition in England, will feature in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in a rematch of the 2019 final.

Taking to X on Friday, August 11, a cricket fan predicted that India and New Zealand will make it to the final. He also tagged McClenaghan and asked for the cricketer’s views on the same. The post read:

“Have deep feeling that IND vs NZ will play the final of WC, always respect @BLACKCAPS whenever played against us, @Mitch_Savage, your feelings regarding WC tournament...”

McClenaghan was sporting enough to reply and commented:

“Blackcaps will be there.”

The 37-year-old shared his response with a smiling face emoji.

It is no secret that New Zealand have been a bogey team for India in ICC events. They were stunned by the Kiwis in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester, going down by 18 runs after being set a target of 240.

India also lost the 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) final to New Zealand by eight wickets in Southampton. The margin of defeat was the same when the two sides met in the 2021 T20 World Cup group clash in Dubai.

In the 2023 World Cup, the Men in Blue will face New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on October 22.

Will Kane Williamson feature in the New Zealand World Cup squad?

Kane Williamson has been out of action ever since his knee injury, which he picked up in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 opener. Even as the Kiwi white ball skipper is working hard to get fit in time for the World Cup, questions marks over his fitness remain.

Giving an update on his recovery, Williamson was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz:

"If the knee is at a stage where that [playing World Cup] can be a reality, that's great, but it very much is about getting it right and making sure it is ready to go when that time comes -whenever that time is. You do have some good days, then you have a few variable ones. It’s all part of the journey, it's hard to get too far ahead of yourself…”

The Kiwis are yet to win a World Cup. They finished runners-up in the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup.