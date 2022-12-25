"Blind broadcasters!"- Fans rage after Cheteshwar Pujara receives Player of the series award over Shreyas Iyer after India white-wash Bangladesh

Indian cricket fans expressed their displeasure after the match as broadcasters overlooked Shreyas Iyer and went with Cheteshwar Pujara while selecting the player of the series award winner against Bangladesh on Sunday.

After finding themselves in a tense situation in the fourth innings, Team India eventually scraped their way to the target in the morning session on day 4, December 25, to edge out Bangladesh narrowly at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

With sensible knocks on a wearing pitch, Ravichandran Ashwin (42*) and Shreyas Iyer (29*) held their composure in a crunch situation and helped India reach the winning shores. The duo came together with 74/7 on the scoreboard and rescued India with their unbeaten 71-run match-winning partnership.

Ravichandran Ashwin won the player of the match award as he picked up six wickets across the Test match and played a crucial knock in the fourth innings after absorbing pressure. Fans had no reservations about this pick but were unhappy to see Cheteshwar Pujara selected as the player of the series ahead of Shreyas Iyer.

Both the Indian batters enjoyed a great series with the bat. Cheteshwar Pujara scored 222 runs in two matches and topped the run charts, while Shreyas Iyer finished second with a tally of 202 runs.

Fans argued that Shreyas deserved the player of the series award more as he scored runs consistently whenever India found themselves in troubling situations. Here are some of the Twitter reactions to the matter:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Bit odd that Pujara got the POTS award. Think it should have been Shreyas. All of his 3 knocks came in difficult situations. Bit odd that Pujara got the POTS award. Think it should have been Shreyas. All of his 3 knocks came in difficult situations.

arfan @Im__Arfan What? Iyer neither gets MOTM nor MOTS wtf What? Iyer neither gets MOTM nor MOTS wtf 😭😂

Kushan Sarkar @kushansarkar

Pujara's 2nd innings hundred pressure counted for more? Go figure Ravichandran Ashwin is deserving MoM. But why is Pujara Player of The Series? If it's consistency then Shreyas Iyer scored 80 odd in first innings of both games and those 4 boundaries that ended the game.Pujara's 2nd innings hundred pressure counted for more? Go figure #INDvBAN Ravichandran Ashwin is deserving MoM. But why is Pujara Player of The Series? If it's consistency then Shreyas Iyer scored 80 odd in first innings of both games and those 4 boundaries that ended the game.Pujara's 2nd innings hundred pressure counted for more? Go figure #INDvBAN

Abhishek Singh @imabhi811

#INDvBAN #pujara #ShreyasIyer Shreyas iyer batted 3 times in test series with score of 87, 86, 29* under pressure but Pujara got Player of the series award. Blind broadcasters! Shreyas iyer batted 3 times in test series with score of 87, 86, 29* under pressure but Pujara got Player of the series award. Blind broadcasters!#INDvBAN #pujara #ShreyasIyer

Yaswanth Sai @Yaswant82355479 @BCCI @cheteshwar1 Shreyas Iyer deserves more than him. Pujara played only in one match, S.iyer played in every innings he got chance @BCCI @cheteshwar1 Shreyas Iyer deserves more than him. Pujara played only in one match, S.iyer played in every innings he got chance

GMP @GeetakMPatil

#INDvBAN twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Cheteshwar Pujara won the player of the series award for his outstanding performance in the series.



A great return for the rock. Cheteshwar Pujara won the player of the series award for his outstanding performance in the series.A great return for the rock. Is it only me or any other also feel that Shreyas Iyer and Ashwin were more deserving than Pujara? No hate fo anyone though! Is it only me or any other also feel that Shreyas Iyer and Ashwin were more deserving than Pujara? No hate fo anyone though! #INDvBAN twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

sudip sarkar @sudipsarkar2010 @BCCI @cheteshwar1 Make shreyas Iyer into A+ contract list 2023,playing all 3 formats.Unreal decision by commentators.were they high on something. It should have been Shreyas surely.Had 3 impactful innings,Zero failures.Pujara zero impact in 2nd test.We would have lost the test if not for iyer @BCCI @cheteshwar1 Make shreyas Iyer into A+ contract list 2023,playing all 3 formats.Unreal decision by commentators.were they high on something. It should have been Shreyas surely.Had 3 impactful innings,Zero failures.Pujara zero impact in 2nd test.We would have lost the test if not for iyer

Jithin Joy @JithinPaulJoy @BCCI @ShreyasIyer15 @ashwinravi99 How come Pujara became Man of the series 🤫🤔 Shreyas Iyer should have been the player of the tournament 🏟️ @BCCI @ShreyasIyer15 @ashwinravi99 How come Pujara became Man of the series 🤫🤔 Shreyas Iyer should have been the player of the tournament 🏟️

Time Traveller @apersoninqueue



Pujara played well in 1st test.. But he did not have as much contributions as iyer in 2nd test to overtake him as POTS.. BTW..after shreyas..pant/Ashwin deserved the POTS award...i guess. @mufaddal_vohra Shreyas Iyer deserved this... Batted 3 innings..scored 86..87 and valuable 29 not out..Pujara played well in 1st test.. But he did not have as much contributions as iyer in 2nd test to overtake him as POTS.. BTW..after shreyas..pant/Ashwin deserved the POTS award...i guess. @mufaddal_vohra Shreyas Iyer deserved this... Batted 3 innings..scored 86..87 and valuable 29 not out..Pujara played well in 1st test.. But he did not have as much contributions as iyer in 2nd test to overtake him as POTS.. BTW..after shreyas..pant/Ashwin deserved the POTS award...i guess.

Divyansh Tiwari @Divyans13414044 @CricCrazyJohns Shreyas Iyer deserved more than Pujara. He played great knocks in both matches. @CricCrazyJohns Shreyas Iyer deserved more than Pujara. He played great knocks in both matches.

Saklam muklam @soma_lingam

#BANvIND #BANvsIND Ye kaun chomu pujara ko MOTS diya? .... Shreyas iyer was more consistent and scored more despite coming at no 6 Ye kaun chomu pujara ko MOTS diya? .... Shreyas iyer was more consistent and scored more despite coming at no 6#BANvIND #BANvsIND

India Women's Team Supporter @women_in_blue_



#INDvsBAN #BANvIND #BANvsIND From the batters Gill , Pujara, Pant & Iyer played well in this series. Shreyas especially deserves the player the series award more than Pujara. 86(192), 87(105) & 29*(46) by Shreyas Iyer in this Test series the runs came in under pressure From the batters Gill , Pujara, Pant & Iyer played well in this series. Shreyas especially deserves the player the series award more than Pujara. 86(192), 87(105) & 29*(46) by Shreyas Iyer in this Test series the runs came in under pressure#INDvsBAN #BANvIND #BANvsIND https://t.co/2IQzHTPBWp

Rajesh 🇮🇳 @RaoRajesh_ #INDvsBAN



Chateshwar Pujara 220 runs in 4 innings average 73.33 ,most runs comes on Easy pitch



Shreyas Iyer 202 runs in 3 innings

Average 101 , most runs comes in the 2nd test more difficult pitch compare to first test as well as in pressure situation



MOS: pujara wtf Chateshwar Pujara 220 runs in 4 innings average 73.33 ,most runs comes on Easy pitchShreyas Iyer 202 runs in 3 inningsAverage 101 , most runs comes in the 2nd test more difficult pitch compare to first test as well as in pressure situationMOS: pujarawtf #INDvsBANChateshwar Pujara 220 runs in 4 innings average 73.33 ,most runs comes on Easy pitch Shreyas Iyer 202 runs in 3 innings Average 101 , most runs comes in the 2nd test more difficult pitch compare to first test as well as in pressure situationMOS: pujara 😰 wtf

Shubham Dhingra @SDhingra27



Kuldeep got man of the match in the first game over Pujara so effectively he was better than Pujara.



How on earth has Pujara got Man of the Series over Shreyas Iyer?



#BANvIND Pujara did as much as Kuldeep did in the second game. (Nothing cause the later didn’t even play)Kuldeep got man of the match in the first game over Pujara so effectively he was better than Pujara.How on earth has Pujara got Man of the Series over Shreyas Iyer? Pujara did as much as Kuldeep did in the second game. (Nothing cause the later didn’t even play)Kuldeep got man of the match in the first game over Pujara so effectively he was better than Pujara. How on earth has Pujara got Man of the Series over Shreyas Iyer? #BANvIND

Ambika @apmahapatra



Whoever was in charge of selection, must have been watching some other series

#BANvsIND Even if Pujara was given the privilege of selecting the Man Of The Series, he would have selected Shreyas Iyer.Whoever was in charge of selection, must have been watching some other series Even if Pujara was given the privilege of selecting the Man Of The Series, he would have selected Shreyas Iyer. Whoever was in charge of selection, must have been watching some other series #BANvsIND

vikrant @WickedRant21

#INDvBAN Shreyas Iyer should have been the MOS and not Pujara. Sometimes I wonder, if we are watching the same match as the commentators? How can their understanding of the game be so poor? Shreyas Iyer should have been the MOS and not Pujara. Sometimes I wonder, if we are watching the same match as the commentators? How can their understanding of the game be so poor? #INDvBAN

' @justabyst How tf Shreyas Iyer didn't get any award when he was more deserving than both Ashwin and Pujara combined? Ridiculous! How tf Shreyas Iyer didn't get any award when he was more deserving than both Ashwin and Pujara combined? Ridiculous!

Irfan Irru @Irfan_irru_17



#INDvsBAN twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Cheteshwar Pujara won the player of the series award for his outstanding performance in the series.



A great return for the rock. Cheteshwar Pujara won the player of the series award for his outstanding performance in the series.A great return for the rock. Disrespecting Shreyas Iyer game in front player of the series award given to Pujara. Pujara 90 runs in Pressure but Century came in Pressure less situation & he contributed in one match. Shreyas played all three Innings in Pressure situations & contributed both game Disrespecting Shreyas Iyer game in front player of the series award given to Pujara. Pujara 90 runs in Pressure but Century came in Pressure less situation & he contributed in one match. Shreyas played all three Innings in Pressure situations & contributed both game #INDvsBAN twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

R Ganesh Iyer @r2ganesh Shreyas Iyer is India's best player against spin bowling, He should be acertainty in India's team across 3 formats in subcon wickets.Unfortunately, he doesn't get enough credit for his performance,Ridiculous to award the man of the series to Pujara insteadof Iyer @ArunKrishnan_ Shreyas Iyer is India's best player against spin bowling, He should be acertainty in India's team across 3 formats in subcon wickets.Unfortunately, he doesn't get enough credit for his performance,Ridiculous to award the man of the series to Pujara insteadof Iyer @ArunKrishnan_

Gaurav Kumar @gauravkumar_12



#INDvsBAN Cheteshwar pujara man of the series ....how? By making useless runs on flat track .... Shreyas Iyer is the worthy Man of the series @ShreyasIyer15 Cheteshwar pujara man of the series ....how? By making useless runs on flat track .... Shreyas Iyer is the worthy Man of the series @ShreyasIyer15 #INDvsBAN

Srini Mama (Parody) @SriniMaama16 Pujara: 90, 102*, 24, 6,

Shreyas: 86, DNB, 87 from 94-4, match winning 29* under pressure



Shreyas: 2, Draw: 1, Pujara: 1 in an innings Shreyas didn't even bat



Shreyas: 202 runs in 3 inn, 0 failures

Pujara: 222 in 4 inn, 2 failures



How on earth did Pujara win MOS over Iyer? Pujara: 90, 102*, 24, 6, Shreyas: 86, DNB, 87 from 94-4, match winning 29* under pressureShreyas: 2, Draw: 1, Pujara: 1 in an innings Shreyas didn't even bat Shreyas: 202 runs in 3 inn, 0 failuresPujara: 222 in 4 inn, 2 failuresHow on earth did Pujara win MOS over Iyer?

` @FourOverthrows How the hell is Pujara the POTS ? Shreyas Iyer deserved it 100 %. How the hell is Pujara the POTS ? Shreyas Iyer deserved it 100 %.

𝕍𝕀𝕁𝔸𝕐 @_Rishabhvj



Pujara pott .. Ashwin Motm even axar played&bolwed way better than Ashwin I Speak for Rishabh Pant & Shreyas fans when i says Pant Desreved Man of the Match and Iyer Deserves POTT.Pujara pott.. Ashwin Motmeven axar played&bolwed way better than Ashwin I Speak for Rishabh Pant & Shreyas fans when i says Pant Desreved Man of the Match and Iyer Deserves POTT.Pujara pott😭🙏.. Ashwin Motm 😭 even axar played&bolwed way better than Ashwin

Summu🇮🇳🇦🇷 @pagal_salaa and Pujara was brave enough to not mention Iyer & share this award with Iyer @mufaddal_vohra Ashwin said Shreyas is POTS and just after a second Cheteshwar was awarded as played of the seriesand Pujara was brave enough to not mention Iyer & share this award with Iyer @mufaddal_vohra Ashwin said Shreyas is POTS and just after a second Cheteshwar was awarded as played of the series 😂 and Pujara was brave enough to not mention Iyer & share this award with Iyer 😂

Sameer @BesuraTaansane



Barring yesterday Pujara was IMO - Shreyas Iyer deserved player of the series more than Pujara - but it was a tight callBarring yesterday Pujara was IMO - Shreyas Iyer deserved player of the series more than Pujara - but it was a tight call 😅Barring yesterday Pujara was 👍

Avinash @imavinashvk They have given Man of the Series to Che Pujara but honestly the Man of the series for me is Shreyas Iyer.



Take a bow champ! They have given Man of the Series to Che Pujara but honestly the Man of the series for me is Shreyas Iyer. Take a bow champ!

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 86(192), 87(105) & 29*(46) by Shreyas Iyer in this Test series when most of the other batters were finding it difficult against Bangladesh. 86(192), 87(105) & 29*(46) by Shreyas Iyer in this Test series when most of the other batters were finding it difficult against Bangladesh. https://t.co/kWUfZ1A6tB

"It's been a great series"- Cheteshwar Pujara after receiving the player of the series award

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Cheteshwar Pujara reflected on the series and acknowledged that it went well for him. He also shed some light on the hard yards he has put in first-class cricket this season to regain his mojo and get back to his scoring ways.

The Saurashtra batter said:

"It's been a great series. The last game was very competitive. Personally I've been working hard on my game and I wanted a big one. Really pleased with the way things are going. I feel I've found my rhythm. A lot of hard work has been put in to get these runs. I've played a lot of first-class games."

Cheteshwar Pujara added:

"Every Test is important for the WTC, you can't relax in any Test. Looking at the situation we have to win each and every Test match. You have to be on top of the game and for that you have to play first-class cricket and stay in touch with the game."

Team India's next assignment in Test cricket is the Border-Gavaskar series at home against Australia in February.

