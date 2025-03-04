"Bohot hi romanchak match rehta hai" - Ravindra Jadeja's wife wishes Team India ahead of IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba Jadeja wished the Men in Blue luck for their 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. The crucial encounter will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4.

Ad

Rivaba expressed confidence in the Indian team's abilities and backed Rohit Sharma and Co. to beat Australia in the knockout match. She opined that it would be a riveting affair.

The 34-year-old suggested that the India-Australia cricketing rivalry is the most exciting after the India-Pakistan contests. Speaking to ANI, the Indian politician said:

"Definitely we are going to win this match. India-Pakistan ke baad jo ek bohot hi interesting rivalry hoti hai cricket mein woh India-Australia hai [After India-Pakistan the most interesting rivalry in cricket is India-Australia].

Ad

Trending

"We have witnessed from a couple of years ki India-Australia ka jo match hai woh bohot hi romanchak match rehta hai. Mujhe nahi, lekin pure Bharat mein jitne bhi cricket lovers hai inko yeh vishwas hai aaj ke hum definitely ye jo semifnal ka hurdle hai woh cross karenge. [We have witnessed from a couple of years that India-Australia matches have been very interesting. Not just me, but all the cricket fans in India are confident that we will cross this semifinal hurdle]. Good luck to Team India and our cricket lovers from entire world. "

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

India entered the semifinal with consecutive wins over Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand. Ravindra Jadeja has claimed two wickets across three outings. He has batted just once so far in the tournament, scoring 16 runs off 20 balls against New Zealand.

Ravindra Jadeja is India's third-highest wicket-taker against Australia in ODIs

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has been one of India's most successful bowlers against Australia in ODIs. He has bagged 37 wickets from 41 innings, the third-highest by an Indian bowler against the opposition.

Ad

Only Mohammed Shami and Kapil Dev have more wickets against Australia in the format than Jadeja. Dev tops the chart with 45 wickets from 39 innings, while Shami is second on the list by claiming 39 scalps in 24 innings.

With the bat, Jadeja has scored 575 runs in 32 ODI innings against Australia at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 74.96. The veteran cricketer's most recent ODI outing against Australia was the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. He scored 9 runs off 22 balls and registered bowling figures of 10-0-43-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback