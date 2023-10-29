"Boom boom to bat bat" - Fans react to Jasprit Bumrah's valuable batting cameo in IND vs ENG match of 2023 World Cup 

Team India's senior pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, came up with a crucial cameo with the bat during the side's 2023 World Cup encounter against England in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

India were 183/7 after 41.2 overs when Bumrah walked out to bat. He chipped in with a useful contribution of 16 runs, helping the side reach a fighting 229-run total.

He formed a handy 25-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Suryakumar Yadav, followed by a 21-run stand for the ninth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav. While he failed to connect the ball on a few occasions initially and was batting on 0 of 12 balls at one point, he did add some vital runs towards the end.

Several fans heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah for his performance with the bat in the contest.

Notably, this was the first time that India batted first in the 2023 World Cup. Skipper Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock on a challenging pitch, scoring 87 runs in 101 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also delivered an impactful 49-run knock.

Jasprit Bumrah's twin strikes put India in a good position against England

India needed a wonderful start with the ball to power their way back into the contest after managing just 229 runs with the bat. Jasprit Bumrah once again came up with a fiery new ball spell in the ICC event.

Bumrah drew first blood in the fifth over, removing opener Dawid Malan for 16. It was a short-length delivery by the pacer, and the southpaw looked to play the square cut.

However, he couldn't get the desired connection. The ball took the inside edge of Malan's bat and crashed onto the stumps. Bumrah struck again on the very next ball, getting Joe Root out LBW for a golden duck.

The champion bowler put Rohit Sharma and co. in a commanding position with back-to-back wickets.