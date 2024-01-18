"Both Avesh and I were prepared to bowl"- Ravi Bishnoi opens up on how he was picked to bowl second Super Over in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

Young Indian wrist-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made a massive impact on the third T20I against Afghanistan as he defended a target of 12 in the second Super Over and helped his team finally get over the line.

After 212 runs were scored in each innings and even one Super Over couldn't separate the sides, the game had to go deeper into the night with a second Super Over. With Mukesh Kumar not eligible to bowl again, the Indian team management had to take a call between Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

While both bowlers were seen warming up, giving Ravi Bishnoi the ball seemed to be a last-moment decision. Speaking to the host broadcaster after the game, Bishnoi spoke about how he got the opportunity to bowl. He said:

"It (heartbeat) was quite fast (laughs). I enjoyed it quite a lot as I have also taken the experience of a double Super Over before. Both Avesh and I were prepared to bowl the Super Over but I was asked to bowl since two right-handers came out to bat and the leg-side boundary was bigger."

Bishnoi was a part of the Kings XI Punjab team that played a double Super Over against the Mumbai Indians during the IPL 2020 season.

"Bowl stump to stump and bowl back of a length": Ravi Bishnoi on his plan in the Super Over

Ravi Bishnoi repaid the trust shown in him by conceding just one run and picking the wickets of Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Neither batter could get hold of the ball and were both caught by Rinku Singh at long off.

Here's what Bishnoi stated about his plans for the two batters:

"The plan was to bowl stump to stump and bowl back of a length. I was fine with getting hit on the back foot as the batters will need to generate more power. Feels really good - there can't be a better feeling than defending the Super Over and winning the game for the country."

Bishnoi was expensive in the second innings, conceding 38 runs in his four overs without picking a wicket. However, he emphatically redeemed himself with brilliant bowling in the second Super Over. It also ensured India continued their winning streak over Afghanistan in T20Is with the head-to-head being 6-0.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App