"Both are from Delhi, so they follow an odd-even scheme"- Top 10 funny memes ahead of India's ODI series against Sri Lanka

Team India and Sri Lanka are all set to clash in the three-match ODI series, which will commence on Friday, August 2. R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, will host all three matches. Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side already whitewashed the hosts in the three-match T20I series, which concluded on July 30.

Rohit Sharma will captain the side in the ODIs as he returns to action after a month-long break from cricket. He was last seen on the field on June 29, when he lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy after beating South Africa in the final.

It will also be the first ODI appearance of veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India's heartbreaking loss in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia. The duo, along with their teammates, will now be looking to prepare themselves for the 2025 Champions Trophy under new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Trending

Fans are awaiting the series to witness the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, and KL Rahul in action after a while. They expressed their anticipation by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram. Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I had a good time off from cricket"- India captain Rohit Sharma on break after T20 World Cup ahead of his comeback during Sri Lanka ODI series

At a press conference ahead of the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma emphasized the importance of moving forward and not resting on past laurels. He said:

"I had a good time off from cricket. It was a great feeling to come back home after winning the World Cup and what we experienced in Delhi and Mumbai.

"But yeah, now we have to move on, cricket moves on. Whatever we have done in the past, that was good for that particular period of time, but time keeps moving forward and we also need to keep moving forward."

On the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Rohit added:

"It ( the series) is not a practice ground. It is an international game. We want to play good cricket and achieve something out of this series. But, sometimes you have to understand that when you play for the nation, the quality of cricket should remain the way it is."

Give your predictions of India's playing XI for the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️