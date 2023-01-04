"Bowled very intelligently" - Saba Karim on Axar Patel's tight final over in 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka

Former cricketer Saba Karim praised Axar Patel for his bowling exploits in the crucial last over of the T20I series opener between India and Sri Lanka on Tuesday, January 3.

Chasing a target of 163 runs, Sri Lanka needed 13 runs off the final over to win the match. Axar was entrusted with the job of bowling the crucial over and he responded with an inspired performance, helping India secure a two-run victory.

Karim pointed out that the left-arm spinner held his nerve in the final over, bowling in the right areas to help India defend the score. He mentioned that while it was a challenging ask for Axar, he was able to rise to the occasion.

Speaking to India News Sports after the match, Karim explained:

"Hardik Pandya did not bowl the final over owing to a tight hamstring. This is why he had to give it to Axar Patel. It surely was a very imposing challenge for Axar. Defending 13 runs against a batter who is capable of playing big shots is never easy."

"He bowled very intelligently, making it difficult for the batter to hit with his full length deliveries. Apart from that one short ball that went for a six, he was quite exceptional."

Notably, Axar made it tough for Chamika Karunaratne by keeping his deliveries wide outside off. While the Sri Lankan batter was able to hit a six on the third ball, the crafty spinner bounced back to take his side to a stunning victory.

Apart from his contribution with the ball, Axar also chipped in with a valuable knock with the bat. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 31 off 20 balls. His quick-fire unconquered 68-run partnership with Deepak Hooda for the sixth wicket took the Men in Blue to a competitive total.

"Their partnership proved to be a decisive factor" - Saba Karim on Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel's run-stand

Saba Karim further stated that India were struggling at one stage in the first T20I after losing wickets in quick succession.

He highlighted how Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel were instrumental in India posting a fighting total. Karim claimed that the sixth-wicket partnership between the two batters gave the hosts a glimmer of hope.

The former keeper-batter added:

"At one stage, it seemed that India would struggle to reach the 150-run mark. They were able to post a challenging total thanks to Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel. Their partnership proved to be a decisive factor."

Hardik Pandya and Co. have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The two sides will now lock horns in the second fixture at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, January 5.

