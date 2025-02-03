"Bowlers look like they've never bowled in international cricket" - Former cricketer brutally slams England bowlers after IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen has slammed England bowlers for their poor showing in the fifth and final T20I against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2. The cricketer-turned-commentator criticized the bowlers while lauding India's opening batter Abhishek Sharma for his quickfire 135 runs off 54 balls, a knock featuring 13 sixes and seven boundaries.

Pietersen’s remarks came as India posted 247/9 in their allotted 20 overs and won the contest by 150 runs as the tourists were bundled out for 97 in the 11th over. 247 was the second-highest score against England in T20Is, the highest being Australia's 248/6 in 2013.

Kevin Pietersen told Star Sports:

“Honestly, it was an absolute freak show, what was happening here. Yes, the wicket was fantastic. The bowling was good and fast, there was nothing wrong with the bowling but Abhishek Sharma, oh my goodness, he made these bowlers look like they’ve never bowled in international cricket before. That’s saying something because I mean these are proper bowling lineups.”

“A mystery spinner with control” – Former England batter lauds Varun Chakravarthy

In the same discussion, Kevin Pietersen lauded Varun Chakravarthy for his exploits with the ball after he was adjudged the Player of the Series. The 44-year-old, however, believes the mystery spinner won’t be effective in the 50-over format. On this, he said:

“A mystery spinner with control like Varun Chakravarthy had the whole series, it’s gonna be difficult. It’ll be a lot easier to face him in the longer form of the game and I say that in the 50-over form, at least you can watch from the hand."

He added:

"And when you can have a look and see because here if you look at the dismissals I mean caught on the boundary, the guys are having a go and when you don’t pick, you don’t quite get it, that what happens. Out, out, out!”

Varun Chakravarthy emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the five-match T20I series against England, picking up 14 wickets. He has scalped 31 wickets in 12 matches since his comeback to T20Is (2024) after a three-year-long gap.

Click here to check out the full IND vs ENG 5th T20I scoreline.

